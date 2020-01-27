advertisement

In 2002, reader Ian Turner came across a family photo of a young aviator who was in the possession of his mother and who came from his estate after his death a few years earlier.

His mother identified the airman as his older cousin, Billy, who was unfortunately killed while flying with the RAF during the Second World War.

advertisement

Ian takes up the story of what has become a long and moving journey of discovery.

From that moment on, I found an overwhelming compulsion to seek it out, which turned out to be a very successful and rewarding endeavor.

Bill was the son of Alfred Henry Whitehall and Maude Louisa Whitehall, of Freehold Street, Derby, and was the oldest of four brothers.

Bill Whitehall is fourth from left in the last row, shirtless wearing a helmet. Mike Deasy is on the far right in the front row

Upon leaving St Luke’s school, he had an apprenticeship at Rolls-Royce as an engineering designer, and it was in 1941 that he volunteered and was accepted for selection / training RAF crews.

My mother remembered him as a young man of a very polite and kind nature and, as a little girl, later remembered the war, seeing his photo in the local newspaper reporting him as missing in action .

After researching Bill’s name on the Commonwealth War Graves Commission website and then visiting the local reference library, I discovered that he had been a pilot with 20 Squadron RAF and had been killed in April 1944.

This is the crew of 20 Squadron with Hurricane 2D. The Hill DFC is fourth from the left, back row, Mike Deasy is second from the left in the middle row and Richard Parr DFC is in the first row, second from the left. Immediately to his right is Ed Fockler DFC. Jim Ashworth is third from the right in the last row

He was commemorated at the Kranji War Memorial in Singapore. After searching the Derby Evening Telegraph during wartime, I found the May 5, 1944 edition, listing it as missing, and his photo, exactly as my mother remembered. It was a revelation in itself, but it was to get better and better.

I then found that the RAF had many squadron associations and, after contacting the secretary of Bill’s former squadron association, I was kindly given a list of names and contact details. a decreasing number of ex-pilots who were part of the squadron in 1944.

It was then, the following year, that I contacted all of these gentlemen, three of whom turned out to have known Bill in one way or another, one of them knowing him very well. , because he had been his good friend and colleague.

Ground crew working on one of 20 2D Hurricanes from 20 Squadron, possibly at Hove airstrip

The first gentleman, Les Hill DFC, had been with the squadron throughout the war and, in addition to being an operational pilot throughout this period, had also been the squadron’s flight instructor, who had been responsible for checking all the new pilots on them joining the squadron.

Although he does not specifically remember Bill himself, it was almost 60 years ago, he knew him at the time, because he found some entries referring to him in his old log book .

One of them had noticed him checking Bill on the squadron’s Harvard training plane, and then, unfortunately, only a few weeks later, an entry noting that he had been killed in action.

To prove that it can sometimes be a very small world, it turned out that Les Hill was at the time a very good friend of the police chief of Derbyshire, John Newing!

2D Hurricane from 20 Squadron low over the sea through a gun location

The second man I contacted was Bill’s very good friend, Mike Deasy, who lived in Scotland at the time. I had the privilege of befriending Mike and his wife, who very kindly invited me to visit them and stay with them in their home in Aberdeenshire.

From the moment we met, I felt great affection for this wonderful man, who was able to tell me a fascinating and very moving story of how he met Bill when he joined the RAF, and of their friendship and their subsequent experiences together, as they trained and traveled through South Africa, to Egypt and India, to their final destination on a landing strip on the beach, called ” Hove “, at a place called Madhaibunia, on the border with Burma, off the Bay of Bengal.

Here, they were to pilot the Hawker Hurricane Mk11d fighters armed with two 40mm Vickers guns mounted on the wings. The role of the squadron at that time was in reconnaissance and ground attack, with all of their flights at a dangerously low level, in search and destruction of Japanese positions in the Burmese jungle itself and enemy boats on the many rivers and waterways that have intertwined the coastline.

Ian Turner, on the right, with Mike Deasy in 2003

Mike had an old photo album that had, among the many fascinating images, a photo of a small group of pilots who included himself and Bill. I had never seen this photo before, so it was very moving to see them both while they were in the squadron with their contemporaries at the time.

While browsing the album, Mike shared his many experiences, and when we came across a particular photo of the squadron, dated a few weeks after Bill’s death, he pointed to another pilot, who, it turned out , flew under number 1. to Bill the day he was killed, and who saw him crash.

As they were still flying in pairs, Mike himself was not present at the time and therefore could only tell me that he had crashed into the Kaladan River.

Surprisingly, this gentleman, Richard Parr DFC, was still alive and living in South Africa, and Mike was able to give me his contact details.

Read more

Derby Nostalgia Stories and Photographs

I wrote to her immediately upon my return from Scotland.

Richard Parr had a fabulous memory and remembered everything about the incident. He described how they both took off (himself as section chief) during a low-level offensive sweep for Japanese riverboats in the Pauktaw area.

After approximately 40 minutes, they then flew to a secondary target, flying north up the Kaladan River. It was then that they were flying at zero height along the center of the river, that he had looked up while checking his oil pressure gauge, to tragically see Bill crash directly into the river.

The exact cause of the accident has never been established. Whether Bill’s plane was hit by a ground shot, we will never know, but, for whatever reason, he was tragically killed that morning and, despite a later mission by Richard Parr and from another friend to determine if there was a chance that he ‘d survived, it was confirmed that he had not, with only a few remaining traces of floating wreckage visible.

These young men were all very brave. Often they did not return from missions, without anyone knowing how or where they met their fate. There are literally hundreds of unmarked resting places in jungles and rivers, never to be discovered!

These experiences obviously affected Mike Deasy himself, as he remembered incidents he had a hard time talking about where he saw close friends die firsthand.

I consider my contact with these three gentlemen as a great honor.

In addition to these fabulous personal memories, I also contacted the Department of Defense and was able to obtain Bill’s personal files from RAF Innsworth, Gloucester, as well as the official casualty card, which was the official report of the incident by Richard Parr. in 1944, and which, I would add, echoed exactly what he had told me from memory!

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

We also obtained the aircraft movement map, which gave details of Hurricane Bill which was flying when it crashed. The list indicated where it had been made and its history of service before being recorded as destroyed in combat.

I was recently put in touch via a mutual source with John Fockler, the son of another of Bill’s squadron, Ed Fockler.

John lives in Canada and comes to the UK in April to visit his son, and we are planning to meet. He too has wonderful photographs of his father.

* Read other Bygones stories here

The mutual source is a lady in Canada who had written an article on the Internet about another member of the squadron named Jim Ashworth who is 100 years old and also lives in Canada.

He remembers that Bill was a “good guy”.

I was very lucky to have succeeded in my research and I think it is very important to keep alive the memories of people like Bill (who was only 23 years old at his death), Mike Deasy, Les Hill and Richard Parr, etc. ., which I am happy to pass on to my daughter, Megan (and grandson Oskar) and my son, Alex.

.

advertisement