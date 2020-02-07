advertisement

Get ready for some healthy content because that’s exactly what you’ll get with this grandmother and her adorable Shiba Inu.

It’s Friday, you’ve already started turning off your brain. The last thing you need to do is spend three minutes of your time reading an article.

advertisement

Do not worry, because it is an article that deals exclusively with a cute dog and its owner and therefore requires the least amount of brain power. Basically, it’s a win-win situation.

Japanese photographer Yasuto has recently published the charming pictures of his grandmother and her dog on his Twitter account, presenting his “135 mm favorite lens”.

To be honest, none of us were so concerned about the lens. No, all of our attention was focused on the couple staring at each other while surrounded by beautiful scenery.

In the photographer’s latest photos, they sit on various benches surrounded by autumn leaves – but their relationship exists throughout the seasons.

It is not surprising when you think of the dog breed: the Shiba Inu is a Japanese hunting dog breed that looks almost fox-like thanks to its white markings in combination with its reddish color.

The Shiba Inu is the most popular companion dog in Japan and has a courageous, confident personality – which basically makes the animal the perfect pet. Not to mention its popularity from the Doge’s meme since 2013. So wow.

Well, if you’ll excuse me for a second while I look at how to buy one of them so I can restore these adorable pictures.

advertisement