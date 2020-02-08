advertisement

Well, most of us will have had some kind of fake beige faux pas in our lives, but President Donald Trump takes the cake with this new picture that came online – and people are rinsing it out for it.

A photographer took a picture of the President walking across the White House lawn in the south. It is safe to say that the man has to speak to his beautician.

Obviously, it was a windy day in Washington, DC when Trump’s hair was blown back and an extreme orange line around his circumference became visible.

For some reason the Twitter account “White House Photos” shared the picture again with the same caption, but in black and white, which Trump still doesn’t do a favor …

Trump still has to share the picture himself. The last thing he shared on Twitter is a clip of a news interview in which an older lady calls him Superman, followed by changes in Trump’s face on Superman’s body.

After the crappy, fake, tanning-revealing photo, the President made several funny memes on the Internet.

Here are some of our favorites:

I can’t see the last one either.

