advertisement

The Puerto Rican singer didn’t pose or smile for the snapshot and … it was viral!

Enrique Martin Morales, known by his stage name as Ricky Martin, drove his followers with one of his latest postcards through his personal Instagram account.

The truth is that it was a little noticed because of it the interpreter of topics like “La Bites” or “Vente pa’ca” was neither posing nor smiling. OH MY GOD!

advertisement

So? From the sofa in his house and with his legs crossed, the Spanish nationalized Puerto Rican actor and writer drove his followers from the photography network crazy.

It is true that he has always been considered one of the most beautiful artists of his generation and he falls in love with all of his fans with just a smile, but on this occasion The singer had a rather straight face.

As you will see, the Popstar Snapshot was taken, of course. In fact, he didn’t look at the camera and even seemed worried (or upset) about something he was looking at from his notebook.

The latter in particular has caught the attention of his fans: the seriousness with which he watched his computer and soon commented on its release.

“I love this picture while you read.” “Why is my love so serious?” “I fall in love more every day.” the news that are read on the website of Ricky Martin,

Previous article Always answer! Ariana Grande is all the rage on Twitter when she doesn’t silence anything

The variety of video games always amazes him. He loves the hustle and bustle of OutRun as well as the tranquil walks of Dear Esther. Immersing himself in other worlds is an incomparable feeling for him: he understood it when he first played in Shenmue.

advertisement