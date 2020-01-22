advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The world’s best 3 × 3 teams will be back in the Philippines at the Fiba 3 × 3 World Tour Masters.

Fiba has announced that Manila will host the second Masters tournament on May 2nd and 3rd in the SM Megamall Fashion Hall.

The powerhouses Novi Sad, Riga Ghetto, Liman and NY Harlem are expected to take part in the event.

“Last year, 3 × 3 basketball came back into the collective consciousness of the Filipino population. We had three conferences in our local league and also had two international tournaments, the world’s first Super Quest and the Manila Challenger, ”said Ronald Mascariñas, league owner of Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas 3 × 3.

“We had to continue this momentum and what could be better than hosting a World Tour Masters,” said Mascariñas, who helped bring a World Tour stage back to Manila for the first time since 2014 and 2015.

This year, 13 Masters events will take place on the World Tour. The World Tour Finale takes place in Riyadh in November.

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas plans to do another Super Quest later this year.

