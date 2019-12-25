advertisement

Christmas became chaos for many vacation watchers in the central Philippines when a typhoon with strong winds and heavy rains destroyed homes, cut power, and sent travelers ashore, disaster officials said on Wednesday.

The typhoon Phanfone, which was classified as Category 2 by Tropical Storm Risk, was on Tuesday in the eastern province of Samar with maximum sustained wind speeds of 120 km / h and gusts of up to 150 km / h on land.

Disaster officials said more than 4,000 people have been evacuated in the Eastern Visayas region of the Central Philippines, although no deaths have been reported.

Pictures of Paul Cinco, a resident of Tanauan, Leyte province, showed strong gusts and damage caused overnight.

“The consequences of course made us sad because it’s Christmas Day, but it doesn’t feel like Christmas, but we are blessed to be safe … no major devastation or loss has been reported,” he said.

More than 20,000 passengers and 157 ships were stranded in ports on Wednesday and at least 60 domestic flights were canceled. Local media reported that 100 houses were destroyed overnight on the way of the storm.

An average of 20 typhoons cross the Philippines each year, with storms becoming more severe in recent years. More than 6,000 people died and 200,000 houses were destroyed when Typhoon Haiyan, the strongest storm in the Philippines to date, hit the central islands of Leyte and Samar six years ago. Phanfone is expected to leave the country on Thursday as it gained strength as it drove through the central region. -Neuter

