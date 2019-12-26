advertisement

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – A woman from Philadelphia was stabbed to death for six children who lived with her in the early hours of Christmas Day, police said.

The 33-year-old man who was regarded by the authorities as her current or former husband stood above the bleeding woman in a street near their house when the police arrived.

The 35-year-old woman was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead. The man was taken into custody.

Six children between the ages of 8 and 16 were in the family home where the police felt the fight started and they witnessed most of the incident, Small said. The woman’s 14-year-old son had several stab wounds to his thigh and was bleeding profusely, WPVI reported. He was in stable condition and was operated on early Wednesday morning, Small said.

“(The children) said the 33-year-old man stabbed the 35-year-old woman into the building, chased her outside, and got stuck when she was outside,” Small said.

A child hid the alleged weapon – a bloody, 10-inch butcher knife – in an upstairs bedroom hoping to stop any further quarrels, Small said.

It was clear that “a violent battle” was taking place at home, where the police found large amounts of blood, broken furniture and broken glass on both levels, Small said.

