Over 1.5 million have signed an online petition to change the similarity of the NBA logo to Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash.

The petition, launched by user Nick M., was launched immediately after Bryant’s death on January 27 (US time) and had collected 1,658,208 signatures at the time of publication.

“With the premature and unexpected death of the great Kobe Bryant, please sign this petition to eternalize him as the new NBA logo,” the petition said.

According to CNN, the NBA has had the silhouette of Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West on its logo since 1971.

Fans on Twitter shared ideas about using Bryant’s image on the league’s legendary Tricolor logo.

Love and respect @NBA @kobebryant pic.twitter.com/44iVa65pgH

– BossLogic (@Bosslogic) January 27, 2020

pic.twitter.com/1G33IUW2gN

– KB_Hereaux (@Hereaux_KB) January 27, 2020

New NBA logo 🐍🖤 #KobeBryant #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/LoteVvRSgs

– Mick Hashimoto (@mickhashimoto) January 27, 2020

Make that the logo, @nba.

Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant. 🙏😇 pic.twitter.com/slRbWTpdXa

– Cam (@cdneisler) January 26, 2020

