Prince Harry has touched down in Vancouver to join Meghan Markle and their new son, Archie.

It did not take long for the Duke of Sussex to make his departure to Canada after deciding to leave the royal family.

According to Sky News, the current home is just minutes from where they stayed for Christmas and where the Duchess has been for ten days.

The Duke of Sussex had earlier attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, where he met with the prime minister.

Prince Harry also recently met with Boris Johnson in private at the UK Investment Summit. It was held Monday in the Docklands.

There was no help with the two during their informal meeting that took place in a separate room from the other processes.

When referring to the couples’ withdrawal from the country, Prince Harry noted Sunday that they had “no other option” on the matter.

During a Sunday dinner Prince Harry remarked, “It brings me great sadness to have come here. The decision I made for my wife and me to go back is not the one I took lightly. It was so many months of talks. after so many years of challenges. “

“And I know I didn’t always get it right, but in that regard, there really was no other option.”

“What I want to clarify is that we are not leaving, and we are certainly not leaving.”

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, this was not possible.”

“I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am.”

Prince Harry also mentioned that he hopes “it helps you understand what had come, that I would withdraw my family from everything I have ever known, to take a step forward in what I hope can be a life more peaceful. “

“I was born into this life and it is a great honor to serve my country and the Queen.”

After the Queen had negotiated with Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William reached an agreement. They agreed that the couple would lose funds from the royal family and discontinue any use of their HRH titles.

Prince Harry and Meghan also have to pay $ 4.09m of UK taxpayer money they used to renovate their villa. They plan to retain the property for the time they spend in the UK.

When discussing who would pay the couples’ security bill, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told Sky News, “I think there’s a question of how public money is spent.”

“Clearly, arrangements have already been made for how that family will live and how they will be able to receive private income, but there clearly needs to be a line of determination.”

“I think we all want a family like this to be safe, but at the same time I think what really needs to happen is that they need to understand how their livelihood is to adapt and what they can to be their needs. “

