I’m in The Today Show at RTÉ’s Cork studio about every 10 days. Sometimes I get to town early so I can stroll around and feel the spirit of Cork.

On such a morning, a woman stopped me walking and put a 20-cent coin wrapped in a note in my hand. It was Handsel Monday, a tradition I had never heard of. She kissed me on the cheek and wished me good luck for the coming year. It warmed me up.

I went to the English market. At Coughlan, I saw an older butcher teaching his apprentice how to roll a beef brisket perfectly. I bought some sparkling prawns from Ballycotton Seafood and plaice fillets from O’Connells, the polished chat and joke from Pat and Paul, who was always present.

I also bought a few olives and ate a sample of Medjool dates stuffed with a hint of gorgonzola and wrapped in Parma ham – a delicious taste bomb of pleasure. I urge you to try this at home.

I’m always taken with the friendly, caring and innovative brother-sister combination at O’Mahoney Butchers. Their spiced buffalo was a revelation, a logical change from traditional spiced cork beef.

The Farmgate Cafe is the jewel in the crown of the market. The late AA Gill gave him five stars for taste and integrity. Then there is the Mutton Lane Inn. Nestled in a shy capillary in an alley that leads to the heart of the market, this is one of my favorite places in the world.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and not only men are appeased if they are well fed. When you’ve had enough of the clichéd table-for-two scenario, stay at home and cook something delicious, perhaps fish, for a change.

I use plaice, smear it with some creme fraiche before I grill it. This protects it and gives it a really creamy coating. In truth, it only takes a pinch of orange or lemon, but I added a sauce for a bit of light luxury.

If poultry is more your thing, chicken, mushroom, bacon and sour cream are good friends. Serve this dish with basmati rice for a bowl of delicious comfort food.

The apple pie recipe is my version of a strudel, and the most unwilling cooks will be able to impress their partner with this simple dish full of familiar flavors.

GRILLED PLAICE WITH GARLIC AND PARSLEY BUTTER

Serves four

ingredients

4 large double fillets of spot, skin on and trimmed

2 tbsp creme fraiche

A dash of melted butter

salt and pepper

For the sauce:

4 cloves of garlic, very thinly sliced

50 ml of olive oil

100 g butter, diced

A couple of baby plum tomatoes, halved

A pinch of orange

A good pinch of flat parsley, finely chopped

method

Cook the garlic in olive oil slowly over low heat. When it is evenly golden brown, add the butter, let it bubble and take the pan off the heat. Add the tomatoes to soften, then orange juice and parsley. Set aside until the fish is done. Turn the grill on too high. Place the flounder skin face down on a lightly buttered grill tray. Brush the fish evenly and generously with the creme fraiche and then drizzle over the melted butter. Place under the grill for five to six minutes until the fish is cooked (depending on the thickness of the fish). Warm the sauce for 30 seconds. Serve the fish on heated plates and pour the sauce over them. I like to eat it with boiled potatoes and some green vegetables, tomatoes or lettuce, depending on the weather outside.

CHICKEN WITH MUSHROOM, BACON AND SOUR CREAM

Serves four

ingredients

1 onion, peeled and finely diced

125 g smoked bacon lard

2 tablespoons of olive oil

30 g butter

A sprig of thyme or bay leaf

3 or 4 chicken fillets (depending on the size) cut into two-centimeter cubes.

250 g mushrooms, sliced ​​(preferably mushrooms with buttons or chestnuts)

150 ml chicken broth

200 ml (1 tub) sour cream

salt and pepper

method

Sauté onion, bacon and thyme in butter and olive oil over low heat for 10 minutes. I always like to use a lid to keep all the flavor in me. Add the chicken and mushrooms and cook over medium heat for another 12 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the broth and cook for another five minutes with the lid closed. Stir in the sour cream, bring to a boil and remove the thyme. Season with salt and pepper and serve with basmati rice.

APPLE ROLY POLY PIE

Serves four

ingredients

3 eating apples (I prefer gala apples)

3 tablespoons of brown sugar

A piece of butter

1 packet of puff pastry (275g)

1 egg, beaten with a dash of milk

method

Pre heat the oven to 180 degrees celcius. Peel, core, quarter and cut the apples into thin slices. Mix the apple with half the sugar. Grease a baking sheet with the butter. Place the chilled pastry on a countertop with the wider side up (if you work fast, you don’t even need flour). Brush the pastry with egg dish soap, then spread the apples evenly over them and leave space on the edge. Roll the pastry away from you as tightly as possible, it should look like a Swiss bun. Press the edges together and bundle the package as carefully as possible on the tray. Brush with more egg rinse, sprinkle the remaining sugar over it and put it straight into the oven. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until golden yellow and crispy.

