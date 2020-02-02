It is a little known secret that details of thousands of unclaimed domains are available online.
The government is currently sitting on the estate because the deceased died without a will or close relative.
There are currently 109 unclaimed estates in Leicester and in Leicestershire, spread across the county.
Several areas have been listed by the government for decades and will definitely come back to the crown if they are not identified.
The list is updated every few months and was updated on January 3, with new names added and old ones removed.
Our list only includes people with links to Leicestershire.
According to Finders International – a team of probate genealogists – family members and heirs only have 12 years to claim an estate once it has been declared unclaimed from the Crown.
Danny Curran, BBC star Heir Hunters and MD of Finders International said: “Hundreds of domains are waiting to be claimed by the government, which is sitting on the fortunes of over ten thousand people across the United Kingdom.”
Anyone can consult the central inheritance register to see if close relatives are on the unclaimed list.
The list has seen a sharp increase in number in the past few years after government cuts mean there is no will search until an unclaimed domain is added to the list.
Mr. Curran explained that this inexpensive research will save a lot of time lost in the search for close relatives
He added: “There are wills valid for about one in five cases currently announced by the government as intestate.
“Many relatives are found needlessly to find that their expectations have been dashed.
“The solution to this growing problem is simple: the Bona Vacantia division should return to an inexpensive will search before advertising in the fields. When valid wills are found, the estate need not be announced.
“It would also ensure that the wishes of the deceased are met.”
Here are the surnames of the unclaimed domains of Leicestershire:
- Abbott
- Anderson
- Bailey
- Barton
- striker
- Bent Wilson
- Billingham
- Bird
- Bodor
- Archer
- Brooks
- Carr
- chaplain
- Charles
- Chavda
- Chilko
- Choreglad
- Clarke
- Coltman
- Condon
- Connolley
- Cooley
- Cooper
- Dalby
- Darby
- Disley
- Doherty
- Eaves
- Eccles
- Emmerson
- Erlloy
- Fletcher
- Forsyth
- Bet
- Gent
- Godhino
- Goodison
- Granger
- Leggings
- Griffiths
- Hachulski
- room
- Hanley
- Harris
- Harrison
- Hickey
- Holhos
- hunt
- Hussein
- Is on
- Jackson
- James
- Jarmulowicz
- Jastrza
- Johnson
- Johnston
- Jones
- Joshi
- Kelly
- Kirby
- Kociuba
- Kopacsi
- Kucko
- Kusmider
- Lambe
- way
- Lickman
- Liddell
- Long
- Lynch
- Magennis
- Manning
- Marshall
- Martin
- Master
- Maughan
- McCusker
- McDonald
- Meaney
- kite
- Mollahy
- Mullarkey
- Murden
- Murray
- New man
- Nicholls
- Nytz
- Omnaath
- Paeglis
- Parczewski
- Payne
- Pettitt
- Pitman-Jones
- bypass Surgery
- Prinze
- Rench
- Riley
- Ryan
- Sharpe
- Shipley
- Sibson
- Spark
- Staton
- Stevenson
- Stewart
- Thompson
- Tungas
- Turkalo
- Vazquez
- Von Hohenzollern
- Wallen
- district
- Wasylak
- Wayman
- Wheldale
- Wombell
- Worrall
.