It is a little known secret that details of thousands of unclaimed domains are available online.

The government is currently sitting on the estate because the deceased died without a will or close relative.

There are currently 109 unclaimed estates in Leicester and in Leicestershire, spread across the county.

Several areas have been listed by the government for decades and will definitely come back to the crown if they are not identified.

The list is updated every few months and was updated on January 3, with new names added and old ones removed.

Our list only includes people with links to Leicestershire.

According to Finders International – a team of probate genealogists – family members and heirs only have 12 years to claim an estate once it has been declared unclaimed from the Crown.

Danny Curran, BBC star Heir Hunters and MD of Finders International said: “Hundreds of domains are waiting to be claimed by the government, which is sitting on the fortunes of over ten thousand people across the United Kingdom.”

Anyone can consult the central inheritance register to see if close relatives are on the unclaimed list.

The list has seen a sharp increase in number in the past few years after government cuts mean there is no will search until an unclaimed domain is added to the list.

Mr. Curran explained that this inexpensive research will save a lot of time lost in the search for close relatives

He added: “There are wills valid for about one in five cases currently announced by the government as intestate.

“Many relatives are found needlessly to find that their expectations have been dashed.

“The solution to this growing problem is simple: the Bona Vacantia division should return to an inexpensive will search before advertising in the fields. When valid wills are found, the estate need not be announced.

“It would also ensure that the wishes of the deceased are met.”

Here are the surnames of the unclaimed domains of Leicestershire:

Abbott

Anderson

Bailey

Barton

striker

Bent Wilson

Billingham

Bird

Bodor

Archer

Brooks

Carr

chaplain

Charles

Chavda

Chilko

Choreglad

Clarke

Coltman

Condon

Connolley

Cooley

Cooper

Dalby

Darby

Disley

Doherty

Eaves

Eccles

Emmerson

Erlloy

Fletcher

Forsyth

Bet

Gent

Godhino

Goodison

Granger

Leggings

Griffiths

Hachulski

room

Hanley

Harris

Harrison

Hickey

Holhos

hunt

Hussein

Is on

Jackson

James

Jarmulowicz

Jastrza

Johnson

Johnston

Jones

Joshi

Kelly

Kirby

Kociuba

Kopacsi

Kucko

Kusmider

Lambe

way

Lickman

Liddell

Long

Lynch

Magennis

Manning

Marshall

Martin

Master

Maughan

McCusker

McDonald

Meaney

kite

Mollahy

Mullarkey

Murden

Murray

New man

Nicholls

Nytz

Omnaath

Paeglis

Parczewski

Payne

Pettitt

Pitman-Jones

bypass Surgery

Prinze

Rench

Riley

Ryan

Sharpe

Shipley

Sibson

Spark

Staton

Stevenson

Stewart

Thompson

Tungas

Turkalo

Vazquez

Von Hohenzollern

Wallen

district

Wasylak

Wayman

Wheldale

Wombell

Worrall

.

