WASHINGTON – US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper strongly suggested Monday that the US military should not violate the laws of armed conflict by hitting Iranian cultural sites, a move threatened by President Donald Trump.

Asked if he was ready to target cultural sites, Esper told Pentagon reporters: “We will follow the laws of armed conflict.”

Pressed on whether he would not target such countries because it would be a war crime, Esper said: “This is the laws of armed conflict.” He didn’t elaborate.

Targeting cultural sites with military action is considered a war crime under international law, including a U.N. Security Council resolution. supported by the 2017 Trump administration and the 1954 Hague Convention on the Protection of Cultural Property.

The US drone strike Friday that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani has significantly escalated tensions with Iran, raising fears of widespread conflict. Washington says it killed Soleiman in self-defense, aiming to derail his plans to attack US personnel and interests.

Amid Iranian threats of revenge for Soleimani’s assassination, Trump tweeted at the weekend that the United States had targeted 52 Iranian sites, some “at a very high level and important to Iran and Iranian culture” if Iran struck any American or American assets in a sign of revenge.

“They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people and we’re not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn’t work that way,” Trump said Sunday, speaking to reporters. (Reporting by Phil Stewart Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

