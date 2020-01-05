advertisement

Brandon Tanev scored at 1:49 of Saturday’s overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

Tanev scored on a free kick from Teddy Blueger, who went over the right keeper Carey Price. The play resisted a résumé of possible goalkeeper interference.

Zach Aston-Reese and Bryan Rust also scored, and Blueger had two assists for Pittsburgh, which extended its lead to five games (4-0-1) and has won eight of 10. Matt Murray, starting in just one game. his third in the Penguins’ past 11 years, made 26 saves.

Artist Lehkonen scored both goals for Montreal, who lost fifth in a row. Preseeming stopped 34 shots.

Montreal took a 1-0 lead at 8:42 of the first. Max Domi’s excellent back pass as he dug a puck from the corner led to Lehkonen’s shot from the nest, which passed to Murray’s left edge.

The Penguins tied it 46 seconds later. Aston-Reese, playing in his 100th game in the NHL, got his first goal in 16 games. He returned after the defense and converted a chip from the right wing boards by Blueger.

Lehkonen struck again in 3:37 of the second with an uncontested goal, with help from Pittsburgh quarterback Kris Letang.

Letang – who received an overtime penalty in the Penguins’ previous game that led to a winning goal from San Jose – got the ball into the corner but missed a poor pass. Lehkonen picked it up near the bottom of the left circle, got in and slid the puck inside the post with the short side to make it 2-1.

Rust tied it at 5:24 of the third. He landed a shot from teammate Jack Johnson penetrating behind the net and out the other side. With Primetime without position, Rust swept the ball into the bat of Nate Thompson of Montreal for his 17th goal and 34th point in a 27-game season short of injury.

Lehkonen nearly got his first career hat trick with a short-handed chance with 7:44 left in a takedown, but Murray made a slide, slipping away badly.

