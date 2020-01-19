advertisement

Bryan Rust’s striking goal in the third period blocked the Pittsburgh Penguins’ return from an early three-goal deficit Sunday to give them a 4-3 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins.

At 12:35 of the third period, Rust, from 12 feet, converted a pass from behind the net by Evgeny Malkin, who picked his 50th point in the assist.

Dominik Simon, Teddy Blueger and Jack Johnson also scored, and Sidney Crosby had two assists for Pittsburgh, which picked up its 17th home win with the NHL as it played in front of the 600th consecutive home sale, including play off-in.

Penguins goalie Matt Murray made 34 saves.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron and Anders Bjork scored, all in the first period, for the Bruins, who have lost three of four. The only stretch victory was a 4-1 decision against the Penguins on Thursday at home.

Goalie Jaroslav Halak made 18 saves for Boston.

The Penguins played a striker for the second and third period after winger Dominik Kahun left with an injury. In addition, Simon left for parts of the second and third periods.

Bergeron struck out 11 seconds into the first period, tucking the ball under Murray’s slips from the right circle for Boston’s 1-0 lead.

At 2:02 of the first, Bjork made it 2-0 with a hit from the hash mark that floated above Murray’s glove.

Boston pushed it to 3-0 at 15:07 of the first when Pastrnak’s shot from a sharp angle entered from Johnson’s Pittsburgh stick into the crease.

Simon put Pittsburgh on the scoreboard 1:27 later to cut it to 3-1 off a back-to-net lead from Crosby.

The second goal of the second period came 33 seconds into it. Blueger, just outside the penalty area, joined a three-by-two. He recovered a stroke after Crosby’s passing, between his legs.

Johnson atoned for his unintentional goal when he tied it 3-3 with his first career score at 1:41 of the third. Entering as a trailer in a two-on-two, he scored on a short wing blast from the top of the left circle.

