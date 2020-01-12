advertisement

Pittsburgh Penguins skipper Sidney Crosby took another major step toward his return to game action after fully participating in practice Saturday.

For two months after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia injury on Nov. 14, Crosby worked with the first power play unit on Saturday and was also involved in line rushes.

“He obviously had another strong day today. We are encouraged by his progress, “Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said via ESPN.” We will receive every day when he comes. We will see how he responds and make decisions accordingly. “

advertisement

The Penguins hoped Crosby could be ready for Friday night’s game in the Colorado avalanche, as the eight-time All-Star made the three-match road trip to face Western Conference teams. But the Penguins did well without him, beating the 4-3 overtime in Denver over Jared McCann’s winning goal.

The Penguins are 17-6-4 since Crosby’s last game on Nov. 9 and have stayed close to the top of the Metropolitan Division despite being hit hard. In addition to Crosby, forward and leading scorer Jake Guentzel is out of season with a shoulder injury taken Dec. 30.

Prior to sustaining substantial muscle damage, Crosby led the Penguins with 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 17 games.

The 32-year-old Crosby has led the Penguins to three Stanley Cup championships and won numerous individual awards, including two Conn Smythe Trophies.

His next potential return is Sunday, when the Penguins complete the road trip against the Arizona Coyotes in Phoenix.

“We don’t rule out anything,” Sullivan said.

– Starting the media level

advertisement