Kris Letang scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla.

The Penguins also got goals from Sidney Crosby, the game-winner, and Teddy Blueger.

Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to earn his first win since Jan. 31 after the Penguins avoided those that would have consecutive losses for the first time since Nov. 29-30. Since then, the Penguins are 20-6-1.

Jarry made a big stop from right to Evgenii Dadonov in a breakdown with a second left in the game.

The Panthers lost their third straight game (0-2-1), their longest fall since a three-match concussion from Dec. 10-14.

Florida received goals from Mike Hoffman and Brett Connolly and 19 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky.

Perhaps the best news for the Panthers on the night was the return of center Alexander Barkov, who had lost three games due to a lower body injury. Barkov, a 2019 All-Star and Florida captain, didn’t have a point but nearly scored in the first period, hitting the left-hander and the ball in the same shot.

The Panthers also removed quarterback MacKenzie Weegar from the injury list, but still have no Brian Boyle center (undisclosed issue).

Pittsburgh, thanks to a pair of pucks past the Panthers’ last few defenders, took a 2-0 lead throughout the first period.

Letang, who was penalized for holding Vincent Trocheck, locked out of the penalty box just as a bounce bait dodged Florida defender Aaron Ekblad. Letang had a breakaway, marking a pre-set back-to-back action at the 6:30 mark.

At 10:44, Jack Johnson fired the ball into the goal, where Weegar failed to bring it down. Blueger, in the inaccurate position behind Weegar, scored the ball for a 2-0 lead.

Florida got on the board with 2:38 left in the first as the follow-up to the fall of Frank Vatrano found Hoffman, whose shot from the right circle sailed over Jarry’s right shoulder.

Pittsburgh went up 3-1 with 3:50 expired in the second on Crosby’s power play diversion of a hit by former Panthers sidekick Jared McCann.

Florida reduced its deficit to 3-2 just 69 seconds later on a Connolly goal that was well placed by Trocheck’s right-to-left pass. Connolly had eight goals in November, but only five.

