Luke Evans will lead the cast of the new ITV miniseries The Pembrokeshire Murders.

The real three-part police drama portrays the pursuit of a cold-blooded serial killer.

From the creators of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, World Productions, the drama is adapted from the real crime book Catching the Bullseye Killer, written by investigative officer Steve Wilkins and ITV journalist Jonathan Hill.

The series will be produced by Simon Heath. It is written by Nick Stevens (In Plain Sight) directed by Marc Evans (Manhunt, Safe House) and produced by Ed Talfan (Hinterland, Hidden) for the Wales Severn Screen.

Luke Evans (Dracula Untold, The Alienist, The Great Train Robbery) takes on the role of Steve Wilkins.

He said today, “It is a privilege to play the role of Steve Wilkins in The Pembrokeshire Murders and to work with Simon Heath, his team at World Productions and ITV.

“It is a huge responsibility for me because the drama portrays a real crime that still affects the families of those whose lives were tragically lost today.”

A summary of the series reads: “Two unsolved double murders of the 1980s cast a shadow on the work of the Dyfed Powys police force. In 2006, new Superintendent Detective Steve Wilkins decided to reopen the two cases .

“Using innovative forensic methods, Wilkins and his handpicked team found DNA and microscopic fibers that could potentially link the murders to a series of burglaries in the 1980s and 1990s.

“The perpetrator was nearing the end of his prison term, but if Steve Wilkins was right, he was also a serial killer … Could Steve and his team find enough forensic evidence to charge their suspect before he is released kill again? “

Polly Hill, director of ITV drama, said: “” Nick Stevens’ script is a fascinating and insightful account of how and why the Dyfed Powys police team reopened this cold business and translated suing a serial killer after escaping capture for almost two decades. .

“I have wanted to work with Luke Evans since we made The Great Train Robbery, which Simon Heath and World Productions have also produced. I am delighted that The Pembrokeshire Murders is this project, because Luke will be amazing as Steve Wilkins and it’s is going to be an inescapable drama for our ITV audience. “

Filming for the series will begin this month.

