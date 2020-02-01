advertisement

The “Welcome to Pemberton” sign between Whistler and Pemberton may move closer to Pemberton

During its regular session on January 28, the Village of Pemberton Town Council (VOP) instructed employees to submit a crown lease application to move the sign to a new location near the top of One Mile Lake Park.

Speaking to the council, Nikki Gilmore, VOP’s Chief Administrative Officer, said the new location makes sense for the VOP and will make the sign’s maintenance easier.

“One of the reasons I asked staff to explore a little closer (to the village) was that we could possibly add some flowers and make sure we could service the signs regularly,” said Gilmore.

According to an employee report attached to the report, the current location (about 13 kilometers south of Pemberton) can also give visitors a “wrong feeling of arrival”.

Gilmore added that money was provided to renovate the sign in 2019, but due to the workload (employees were very busy with the downtown expansion project in 2019), employees couldn’t get to the sign.

The “Welcome to Pemberton” signs have an interesting story, which was set out in an employee report to the city council.

The Chamber of Commerce of Pemberton and the district launched the “Gateway Sign Project” in June 2013. In this project, signs were installed at the southern and northern ends of the VOP municipal boundary and financially supported by the VOP.

However, since there was no definitive agreement between the VOP and the Chamber, the signs were “hardly ever serviced at all” and, according to the report, ownership of the VOP was transferred in October 2019.

City Councilor Ted Craddock said he felt “really disappointed” with the way things were going, adding that the experience should be a lesson to advise on challenges that may arise when the VOP works with organizations on projects

There have been a few other times over the years that the VOP has formed “good faith” partnerships just to make the initiative fully the responsibility of the VOP, he said.

“The sign is just another indication that we have to be a little more careful with taxpayers’ money,” said Craddock.

In the future, the VOP would like to include French and Ucwalmícwts in their signage.

An application was also made to deal with a design involving these languages.

The Council decided to postpone any requests for the northern “Welcome to Pemberton” sign, noting the need to continue the ongoing discussions with Lil’wat Nation.

While the wheels appear to be moving, it may take a while for visitors to see a new “Welcome to Pemberton” sign south of the community.

“Initial requests to the province regarding the application process indicated that the timeframe for obtaining crown land under the Community institutional program could take up to two years,” the staff report said.

RESOLUTION OF VAPING PRODUCTS

With Teen Vaping a problem in Pemberton (as it appears to be across the country) VOP Council has received an extensive report from employees outlining current regulatory efforts. However, it refused to push ahead with a movement designed to curb teenage steaming.

“It is becoming a very serious issue in North America and other countries,” said Sheena Fraser, VOP manager for corporate and legislative affairs, in a presentation to the Council.

Fraser also noted the local government’s limited capabilities in regulating steaming.

(The local government has no authority to regulate, prohibit, or control the sale of steam products as they are advertised. These capabilities are the responsibility of the state and federal governments.)

The staff therefore recommended that the council prepare an application for this year’s Lower Mainland Local Government Association (LMLGA) meeting in May to encourage the province to increase the legal age limit for vaping products from 19 to 21.

The Council thanked the staff for the detailed report but did not support the staff’s recommendation for a resolution.

Richman found that people under the age of 19 already have access to vaping products, so the age restriction would have little practical impact.

“I agree with the mayor, I don’t think an increase to 21 will do anything,” said Craddock, who was the first to ask staff to address the issue. “I’m more concerned with really young teenagers.”

STUDENT-BUILT HOUSE PROJECT

The VOP Council also gave a fourth and final reading on two amendments that would allow Sea to Sky School District 48 to develop a plan to build a family home on a small portion of the Pemberton Secondary School property on the corner of Poplar and Aster Streets ,

“The changes together would allow the applicant to request a subdivision, which would result in the creation of a new single-family lot on Pappelstrasse that Sea to Sky’s # 48 school district would develop,” the City Council personnel report said.

The agenda package also included the minutes of a public hearing on the project on December 10 and two letters about the project (one to support and one against the minutes).

The school district wants to use the construction of the house – which is used either as a teaching aid or as an object available on the market – as an educational opportunity for the students.

Students are given the opportunity to gain hands-on learning experiences in various industries, such as design, construction and landscaping, before they deal with the sales, marketing and staging of the new home.

Further information on the project can be found at: Pique, “The council supports the school board’s plan to subdivide the Pemberton Secondary School property despite reservations,” December 14.

Fourth Quarter Results

The Council also received quarterly updates from several VOP departments during the meeting. The purpose of the reports is to keep the Council informed of fourth quarter activities (October 1 through December 31).

Development services granted a total of 19 building permits totaling $ 5,625,385.37 in the fourth quarter.

In 2019, the department processed a total of 83 building permits, which allowed construction work worth $ 34,732,988.42. That’s 78 such permits, which were issued in 2018, for a total construction volume of $ 25,054,114.

The VOP’s operational department mainly focused on winter de-icing in the fourth quarter.

A major part of the department’s work was fixing problems that arose from the new core configuration in the city center.

The employees informed the business owners of the requirements “not to use salt on new concrete sidewalks” and made them aware of suitable snow dumping areas, according to an employee report by Tom Csima, manager for operations and projects.

Recreation Services saw an increase in program registrations between September and December 31, 2019, with a total of 944 registrations (corresponding to gross sales of $ 58,135).

The VOP Fire Rescue reported another busy quarter. 100 incidents were responded to in the fourth quarter, an increase of seven calls over the same period in 2018.

A total of 459 incidents were answered for 2019. This corresponds to an increase of a total of 70 incidents compared to 2018.

