advertisement

METAIRIE, La. (AP) – Zion Williamson, the first choice in last summer’s NBA draft, will make his regular season debut for the Pelicans on January 22 when New Orleans receives San Antonio Spurs, Pelicans basketball chief David, Griffin said Wednesday.

“Everything is going in the right direction,” said Griffin. “I firmly believe that he is a radically improved physical version of himself that we honestly took the extra time for.”

The former Duke star missed the first 41 games in New Orleans this season when he rehabilitated from arthroscopic surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his right knee. The schedule for his return is that he will have to miss three more games, starting with the home game against Utah on Thursday evening.

advertisement

New Orleans also hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday and visit Memphis on Monday.

Griffin also pointed out that Williamson’s logs are closely monitored and are likely to be limited for the time being.

“From a health point of view, we will definitely treat him differently,” said Griffin.

The pelicans have gone between 15 and 26 without Williamson, but have won nine of their last 13 games to reach the last Western Conference playoff spot in four games with half of the remaining season.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Williamson is relatively heavy for an NBA player, no matter who moves well and often climbs over the edge for the kind of dunks that have been with him since high school in Spartanburg, South, have made Carolina an internet sensation. The purpose of his mid-October surgery was to repair cartilage, which serves as a natural padding in the knee joint. The association has therefore approached its rehabilitation with caution in order to keep the possibility of a setback as low as possible.

Williamson returned to training on January 2 and has recently been observed warming up the pelicans.

Before his injury, Williamson played four preparation games with an average of 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds. He underwent surgery in mid-October.

He scored an average of 22.6 points per game at Duke in the 2018/19 season and was also selected into the ACC’s all-defensive team after an average of 8.9 rebounds, 2.12 steals and 1.8 blocked shots per game.

advertisement