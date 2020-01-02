advertisement

Ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans rookie, Zion Williamson attended his first full practice Thursday since knee surgery.

Nr. The 1st pick of the year had a meniscus surgery on his right knee on 21 October.

“If it were up to me, I would have been there like two weeks ago or something, but it was just good to be back there,” Williamson told reporters after the practice.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said the team is still taking things slowly and confirmed to reporters that Williamson will not play during a two-match road trip against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday and the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

ESPN reported that any potential minute restrictions will be determined by the training staff.

Williamson was named the Naismith Player of the Year 2018-19 after his only season at Duke.

The 19-year-old played in four NBA pre-season games and averaged 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.

The Pelicans (11-23) have won four straight and five of their past six contests since breaking a 13-game losing streak.

