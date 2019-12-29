advertisement

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with just 24 seconds to play after the Miami Dolphins upset the New England Patriots host 27-24 Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass.

The Patriots (12-4), which started the season 8-0, could have gripped a first-round playoff victory with the win. Instead, their loss combined with the Kansas City win over the Los Angeles Chargers threw the Pats to the No. 1 seed. 3 – and means New England has to play the wild card round as the Chiefs get the pie.

This will mark the first time since 2009 the Patriots did not receive a first-round bye in the playoffs. That season, New England won the AFC East but lost in the wild-card round to Baltimore. Since Tom Brady became the New England quarterback, the Patriots have had to play the wild card three times. They are 2-1 in wild card games and are 3-3 and failed to reach the Super Bowl in those three postseason seasons.

Miami (5-11), which started this season 0-7, has won in New England for the first time since 2008. The Dolphins entered the game as the Nationals with 16 points.

Brady, who passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, is 15-2 at home against Miami.

Fitzpatrick completed 28-of-41 passes for 320 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions.

Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker had a big game with eight catches for 137 yards.

But one of Miami’s biggest moments came in the second quarter, when former Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe scored on a 35-yard interception return. It was Rowe’s first interception of the season and the first six-year-old Brady has ever thrown against Miami.

Miami, beaten 43-0 at home by the Patriots on Sept. 15, got off to a great start Sunday, taking a 10-0 lead on Jason Sanders’ 27-yard field goal and Rowe’s sixth pick. . Rowe left in front of Julian Edelman to make his play.

But New England went into the first half of the game 10-10 on Nick Folk’s 25-yard field goal and Sony Michel’s 4-yard score.

The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter. Fitzpatrick raced for a 2-yard score, and linebacker Elandon Roberts – who moonlighted as a full-back – caught a 38-yard TD pass from Brady, breaking an obstacle along the way. It was the first capture of Roberts’ career.

Miami went 20-17 on a 32-yard field goal in Sanders’ yard with 8:29 left in the fourth.

New England took its first lead of the game, 24-20, in an eight-game, 60-yard drive that ended with a third-goal display pass to James White that became a 13-yard hurdle.

Fitzpatrick then rallied Miami, engineering a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive with Gesicki at the end.

Brady tried to force overtime with a potential move for field goals, but the Patriots could only earn 12 yards on five plays.

