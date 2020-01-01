advertisement

The New Patriots in England are plunging into succession as opposed to arriving in their typical stellar form.

A cost-free December cost the Patriots a first-round bye, and they will be racing the AFC wild card round for the first time since the 2009 season when they host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night in Foxborough. , Mass.

New England third seed (12-4) lost three of five in December, including a stunning 27-24 comeback to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to ensure there would be no ass.

Late-season fights have wiped out the Patriots from being named among Super Bowl favorites. Runner James White is aware of this perception but says the focus should only be on the six-seeded Titans (9-7).

“We didn’t all play our best football last week, and we all obviously wanted to play better but we didn’t,” White said. “I can’t think of it. It’s a play-off game here, you have to play these games right here. We’re all excited to be back there.”

Tennessee landed a play-off attack on Sunday with a 35-14 victory over the Houston Texans, who rested at quarterback Deshaun Watson and other key players. It is the Titans’ second postseason berth in the past three seasons.

Derrick Henry is certainly going to get a lot of work after rushing for a NFL’s best 1,540 yards in addition to scoring 18 hurdles (16 rushing, two receiving). But the most microscopic player is defenseman Ryan Tannehill, who will see action in his first post-career postseason game.

Tannehill was great after replacing Marcus Mariota as the first quarterback after Week 6. Overall, the 31-year-old passed for 2,742 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions while completing a franchise-record 70.3 percent of his passes and averaging one NFL-most. good 9.6 yards per attempt.

“Obviously there is a great opportunity for us, a great challenge on the road,” Tannehill told reporters. “I’ve always wanted to play in January and compete for a championship.

“It’s just a play-off, and it all grows a little bit. … I definitely expect it to be an intense game.”

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has not looked so great during his 42-year season. He completed just 60.8 percent of his passes – tying for the third-lowest touchdown of his career – while passing for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

There are many delusions that the elbow that crosses Brady is getting sick, but he keeps insisting that everything is fine with his right arm.

“It feels good. I don’t have a problem,” Brady said on his weekly radio show. “I have no injuries. I’ve said, like, a lot. I feel good. There is no damage, nothing. I wish I had played better, and that was about it. “

Even with the rumors, New England ranks seventh in the NFL in scoring offensively with 26.2 points per game. The passing offense ranks eighth (247.6 yards per game), and receiver Julian Edelman has 100 catches for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.

The Titans rank 24th in passes (255.0 yards per game) and 21st in total defense (359.5 yards per game), but are hoping to recover Adoree Jackson’s butt. He missed the past four games with a foot injury.

The Tennessee defense includes strong players in linebacker Harold Landry (nine best sacks of the team) and safety Kevin Byard (five interceptions).

The Patriots have two players with five or more picks. Stephon Gilmore tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions while safety Devin McCourty had five.

Linebacker Jamie Collins had a team-high seven sacks for a unit that led the NFL in scoring defense (averaging 14.1 points) and total defense (275.9 yards per game) and ranked second in passing defense (180.4 yards per game).

The match is the first in a postseason game between Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel and Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Vrabel, a former linebacker for New England who was part of three Super Bowl titles, guided the Titans to a 34-10 lead of his former mentor in a 2018 regular-season game.

Of course, the scene is significantly bigger on Saturday. And Vrabel says he has no advantage in knowing what Belichick thinks and prepares.

“There’s a fine line between just moving forward and changing a bunch of stuff and thinking, ‘Well, they’re going to do that, so we can’t do that,” Vrabel said. . “.. So Bill will prepare his team like he does, and I will do the best job of preparing our guys to play.”

– Starting the media level

