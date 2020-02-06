advertisement

Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi, 4, passed away on December 19, 2014. Her father Oluwatosin Oluwafemi is charged with her death.

Little Rebekah Oluwafemi suffered multiple blows to several areas of her body that led to her death from traumatic force majeure, a forensic pathologist testified Wednesday.

Dr Christopher Milroy, who specializes in assessing child injuries, said he reviewed an autopsy report by Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo after the death of her four-year-old daughter Calgary, December 19, 2014.

Her father, Oluwatosin Oluwafemi is on trial for second-degree murder in the girl’s death.

The Ottawa-based pathologist was involved when asked by Calgary police if he could determine the manner of the child’s death, as Adeagbo told investigators he would have to wait for the test results before giving an opinion in that area.

“I may have emailed them and said … I believe the way of death is a murder based on the material before me,” Milroy said when asked when his response was.

The pathologist was asked by defense attorney Michael Bates why Adeagbo needed more information before reaching the same conclusion.

“You would have to ask Doctor Adeagbo why he didn’t come to that conclusion … until later,” Milroy said.

The doctor said he noted numerous bruises on the four-year-old’s body, some fresh and others showing signs of being older.

“There were some injuries that were probably two, or three days old,” he told Crown Prosecutor Donna Spaner.

“You have a mix of old and new.”

Milroy said that along with the bruising there was a damage to the girl’s spine.

“There is a noticeable abnormality in the upper cervical vertebrae,” he said.

Milroy said the higher an injury to that area of ​​the body the more significant it would be.

“There’s a spinal cord injury at that level.”

He said myoglobin in the kidneys of children showed that some of the wounds were caused at different times.

“It tells me the injuries had happened before the spinal cord injury,” he said.

“It could be hours (earlier), it could be a day or two,” Milroy said.

“This was not an event.”

He told Spaner her spinal cord injury, which included a hyper extension of her two vertebrae. it was a significant wound.

“You sometimes see it, for example, in people jumping headfirst into pools and hitting your head to the bottom of the pool, or falling off a horse and hitting your head first,” Milroy said.

“This is a devastating injury.”

In his report, Milroy concluded “injuries show multiple impacts on the head, limbs and torso. The pattern of injuries is not that of a fall of stairs.

“It would not happen in the time frame predicted by a decline and unconsciousness followed by the unsuccessful resurrection.”

Milroy’s final conclusion: “The death was due to multiple force injuries and I would classify the manner of death as a suicide.”

His testimony continues Thursday.

