advertisement

Erin O’Toole, MP from OTTAWA in Ontario, is expected to explain his vision for the federal conservative party and why it is in an online video released today that officially starts his second attempt to become a conservative leader.

The video is posted as O’Toole meets with party members in the conservative heartland of Alberta, whose anger at the federal liberals has ensured that this party has had no seat in the province in the last federal election.

advertisement

But the conservatives’ failure to completely exclude the liberals from government led Andrew Scheer to announce last month that he would step down as party leader once his successor is elected.

O’Toole ended the leadership race in third place in 2017, and his supporters effectively put pressure on Scheer to take the win over Maxime Bernier.

Bernier later left the Tories and founded the People’s Party of Canada, but could not even win his own seat in the October elections.

He has followed the conservative leadership race from the sidelines, most recently the former conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay’s leadership plans, which were officially unveiled over the weekend, and called it the “Platitude Festival.”

MacKay and O’Toole are now likely to be the leaders of the race after several other potential heavyweights decided against the race last week, including former Quebec Prime Minister Jean Charest, former conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose, and current MP Pierre Poilievre , who was supposed to start his campaign on Sunday but finish at the last minute.

To officially register as a candidate, applicants must submit an application by February 27, a $ 25,000 installment fee for the $ 300,000 entry fee, and the first 1,000 of the 3,000 required signatures.

Two other MPs from Ontario, Marilyn Gladu and Derek Sloan, and Richard Décarie, an experienced Quebec organizer and former Stephen Harper deputy chief of staff from 2003 to 2005, officially announced their intention to vote.

O’Toole represents riding in Durham, an area that is increasingly becoming a sleeping community for Toronto.

After working as a lawyer for years, he came to the lower house in 2012 as part of a by-election. He has been Minister of Veterans Affairs since 2015. He was credited with alleviating tensions between the then conservative government and the veterans community, relying in part on his own background with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

His 2017 voting platform included a marquee promise to increase Canada’s property tax exemption in the first three to five school years, as well as a pledge to increase defense spending to meet NATO’s 2 percent of GDP target and a new trade and security partnership between Canada, Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

During this race, he had the support of dozens of members of the conservative caucus, but several are now endorsing MacKay.

Conservative party members will elect a new leader on June 27.

By Stephanie Levitz

advertisement