It was mid-September, California’s fire season, and the restaurant was packed with firefighters on call. Bishop is the largest city in Owens Valley, located between the Sierra Nevada and the White Mountains. The Sierras hover dramatically over the plain, their gray granite peaks carved in the sun. Whites have by far a less impressive appearance. Although they rise to more than fourteen thousand feet, almost as high as the Sierras, they are smoother and more rounded, their slopes of an imphotogenic beige. The bristlecone area is located at an elevation of between nine and eleven thousand feet.

Bunn and Salzer had come to the Whites to lay the groundwork for a study on the very old bristlecone wood. Bunn is keen to monitor climate change with data on bristlecone. Salzer has long wanted to establish a complete chronology of tree rings in bristlecone, continuing the work that began at the Tree Ring Research Laboratory in the mid-twentieth century. After breakfast, we drove on a narrow and winding road leading to the Whites. After choosing a campsite, we headed to the main attraction of the ancient Bristlecone pine forest: the Schulman Grove. It includes Methuselah and was named for Edmund Schulman.

Bunn, the most talkative of the pair, said, “Which is the oldest tree?” It’s an anecdote. Matt and I don’t find it interesting. It is unanswered. Many of these trees are dated; not much. He paused. “Of course, I have a thrill of standing next to something that has lived in the same place for five thousand years. We cannot begin to understand the mechanisms of birth and death on this scale.”

Salzer nodded, “Yes, there are a lot of unknown things.” Soft and laconic, he tends to wait several long seconds before answering questions, then says something like “maybe”, “not necessarily “or” Not clear. “

At the Schulman Grove, Bunn and Salzer met a group of European researchers. Tom De Mil, from the University of Ghent, was experimenting with computed tomography of dark circles samples. He hoped that mapping differences in wood density would provide an even more accurate record of variations in humidity and temperature from year to year. Jesper Björklund and Kristina Seftigen, who work in the Forest Dynamics department of the Swiss Federal Research Institute, have developed new sophisticated models to extract historical climatic data from the cells of the rings.

We all started to walk on the tourist path, and the slope which went up to our left presented a typical bristlecone habitat: trees more or less regularly spaced, with the carcasses of a luminous tan of dead trees intervening. It looked less like a forest than a poorly managed orchard. But the dark green junior bristlecones, from all sides of us, confirmed the general health of the population.

Bunn stepped over an exposed root and said, “You see the roots going everywhere – above the ground, under the ground. They will often go up. They find the cracks in the substrate and enter it. “

Salzer added: “There will be a period of time in the spring when the snow will melt during the day, giving all the trees a drink, then freeze at night and melt again the next day. It’s like a sprinkler system until the snow is gone. “

De Mil picked up a remnant and pointed to a fine crack running through it. “Ring of frost,” he said. “Is this one of the major events?”

Salzer looked, thought and said, “Maybe.”

When a major volcanic eruption occurs, the volume of matter and dust ejected into the atmosphere can obscure the sun and cause global cooling; at such times freezing temperatures arrive abnormally early, when the cells of a new layer of wood are still forming. The resulting cell damage causes the usual succession of rings – a frost ring – to break.

“Some events are so serious that they appear in every tree,” said Salzer. “2036 BC. J. – C., 43 av. AD 627 AD ”He continued:“ 2036 BC. may be my favorite. This is also my plague, as there is practically no more wood left with intact rings on each side of this date. The wood fractures and erosion sets in. “

Bunn noted, “These volcanic events were linked to the disturbances of early civilizations, such as Akkad, the world’s first empire. The poem “The Curse of Akkad” tells of how the harvests failed and the people died of hunger. “People flattered themselves with hunger” – that sort of thing. “

“And 43 BC, after the assassination of Caesar,” said Salzer. “People thought that the darkening of the sky was a message from the gods.” Julius Caesar died in 44 BC. According to Plutarch, the sun was darkened for a whole year – “its orb became pale and dull” – and the fruits had wilted. Archives from the Han Dynasty in China indicate that during the same period, the sun “was bluish white and cast no shadow”. The most frequently cited cause is a volcanic cloud emanating from Mt. Etna, in Sicily, although other eruptions have been proposed.

We stayed a moment looking at the trees. They looked like sentries. Bunn hit a nearby branch, which fell in an easy rocking motion.

“Andy likes to feel the energy of the trees,” said Salzer, sneering softly. He was himself a bit of a bristlecone: deliberate, hesitant, perplexed.

We continued to follow the path, which traces a four-mile route through the forest. Bunn, equipped with a G.P.S. device, looked for a site, out of the way, where remains of five or six thousand years could be found. Salzer was looking for Mathusalem. After a brief search, he identified the tree, giving it a friendly pat.

Two raucous and damaged Welshmen appeared along the road – one dressed in black, including a black leather cap, and the other wearing a red flannel shirt. “You look very much like experts,” said one of them. “Do you know who Mathusalem is?”

“Turn around,” said Bunn.

The Welsh looked and laughed.

“That?” They said.

The Tree Rings Research Laboratory at the University of Arizona, where the secrets of bristlecone reside, was founded in 1937. For decades, it occupied a maze of rooms and hallways beneath a stadium of soccer. Since 2013, the laboratory has been housed in a beautiful building with an exterior of suspended metal columns, giving it the appearance of an abstract forest. Inside, researchers have access to a sort of arboreal congress library: a vast collection of tree fragments from around the world, including cross sections of giant sequoia trees. The laboratory each affixes a barcode so that researchers can verify the samples.

The laboratory was designed by Andrew Ellicott Douglass, an astronomer who in 1904 began collecting tree samples in the West, convinced that variations in the width of the rings could reveal cycles of solar activity. His research remained inconclusive, but along the way, he essentially founded dendrochronology, the science of dating dark circles. His greatest insight was to recognize patterns among the hundreds of samples he collected in Arizona: the rings on the trees were wider in 1884 and 1885, narrower in 1851, etc. Using a giant sequoia strain as a reference, Douglass has meticulously constructed a chronology of tree rings, dating back to around 1300 BC. Lost wood fragments could be paired with the master index. Douglass used this system to develop fairly accurate dates for the Aztec and ancestral ruins of Puebloan in the American southwest.

.

