Thanks to great nights from defender Jake Fromm and wide receiver George Pickens, the No. 1 seed. 5 Georgia beat No. 7 Baylor 26-14 Wednesday at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Fromm completed 20 of 30 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns while Pickens tied a Georgia bowl record with 12 catches, 175 yards and a score.

The Bulldogs (12-2) took a 19-0 lead at halftime and were never seriously threatened after the break.

The teams switched scores in the third quarter. Baylor scored on a 12-yard pass from Charlie Brewer to Denzel Mims. Georgia responded with a 13-yard drive by Zamir White to extend the lead to 26-7 in a drive that started after a sack and a forced fumble by Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari that gave the Bulldogs the ball on the 47-yard line. of the Bears.

Baylor (11-3) scored again in his next possession to pull once again inside the 12th, this time with Brewer running the football from 1 yard out.

Unfortunately for the Bears, Brewer (24 of 41, 211 yards, one touchdown, one interception) was never finally taken down after falling out of the game with 8:44 to play in a late hit across the sideline by Travon Walker.

The Bears would not come close to scoring again, with Georgia’s Richard LeCounte eventually signing the game with his second interception of the night.

By controlling, much less stopping, the newborn Pickens proved impossible in the first half.

Taking a single cover, Pickens took full advantage, making 11 of his 12 receptions per game for 165 yards and an interception on a 27-yard pass from Fromm that made the score 10-0.

Fromm, a freshman, finished the regular season poorly, failing to finish 50 percent of his passes for five straight games until Wednesday’s effort against the Bears that saw him complete 14 of 19 shots in the half. seen for 190 yards and two touches.

His second TD throw went 16 yards to Matt Landers, a sophomore who produced his first career score.

Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship added field goals of 24 and 31 yards to account for the first half result.

