Election candidates from all parties should commit to establishing a national archive of historical records of care and facilities, a coalition of survivors, and those affected by adoption.

The bipartisan commitment is needed to create an independent national archive where survivors of institutional abuse and adoption sufferers have access to full personal files, the group said in a statement issued by 72 historians, archivists, psychologists, academics, Sociologists and lawyers was signed.

According to the group, the proposed national archive, which is to be annexed to the existing national archive, is also intended to give family members of the deceased access to information about the incidents with their relatives.

Survivors could store testimony and other information in the archive, while the public could have access to administrative records about institutionalization and adoption in 20th century Irish – information currently held by private or government agencies, the coalition said.

An additional infrastructure for personnel, training and the management of records would be required to implement this new independent archive. The political parties should start the project immediately.

criticized

Coalition members have previously criticized the government for its data retention proposal, its decision not to provide survivors with access to evidence from state and church authorities, and the lack of criminal prosecution related to Ireland’s historical abuse of institutions and adoptions.

The group has also questioned the “confidentiality of the current commission of investigation for mother’s and baby homes”.

Dr. Maeve O’Rourke, a lecturer at the NUI Center for Human Rights in Galway, warned that government agencies and investigators “are increasingly denying survivors and the public more information about institutional and adoption-related abuse.”

“The pattern of censorship worsens over time,” said Dr. O’Rourke. “Families are denied information about the whereabouts of their deceased relatives. Survivors are not allowed to write their own evidence. Adopted people still do not receive a birth certificate.

“New data protection laws are misinterpreted and the rights of survivors are repeatedly violated. All politicians must stand up for what is right and be committed to a truth-finding process that follows international best practices. A national archive is an essential part of legal protection. “

Caitríona Crowe, former head of special projects at the National Archives of Ireland, said it was “imperative” that people have access to information about institutional and adoption-related abuses.

“The decade of the centenary must include an appropriate discussion of Irish social history. We need political commitment from all sides to fund this archive as quickly as possible. “

“Very encouraged”

Rosemary Adaser of the Irish Mixed Race Association said that no form of recognition or redress can work if survivors cannot access their personal records.

While the public is waiting for the Mother and Baby Homes Commission report to be released, the next government has to ask, “How can we remedy this?” Said Ms. Adaser.

The call to set up the archive follows the news that the former Magdalene laundry on Sean McDermott Street is to be expanded as a third-level educational center, along with a memorial to victims and survivors of Ireland’s institutional homes.

Dr. O’Rourke said that she was “extremely encouraged” by the Dublin City Council’s updated plans for the site, and suggested that the new National Archives be placed in the historic building as part of a “living monument”.

