advertisement

Health Minister Patty Hajdu, right, and Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi speak to the media after their meeting in Calgary, Alta., Friday, January 17, 2020.

Jeff McIntosh / Canadian PRESS

Calgary saw a revolving door of federal government visits this week, nearly three months after a federal election that shut down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government outside Alberta and Saskatchewan.

advertisement

Health Minister Patty Hajdu came to Calgary in meetings of visits by Finance Minister Bill Morneau and federal deputies Adam Vaughan and Jim Carr. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland also fell west last Tuesday, meeting with Prime Minister Jason Kenney and the mayors of Edmonton and Calgary.

Nenshi said the latest lineup of arrivals from Ottawa signals that the federal government is interested in Albertans’ views as they set their agenda for 2020.

“I think we will continue to work – and I will continue to work – to make sure that understanding the basic truth is a strong Alberta means a strong Canada,” he said.

“We need to work together to understand the very real frustrations of the people here in the community, but also to make sure we’re building Calgary, that we’re building Alberta, and building a strong Canada right away.”

Hajdu is in Calgary to conduct medical aid consultations on death after the federal government considers changing the eligibility for the procedure in response to a 2019 Quebec court ruling.

“It’s really helpful to hear from service practitioners,” she said. “For us, it’s a very serious job. It’s law, but it’s also deeply philosophical.”

Hajdu also met one by one with Nenshi on Friday morning, and the mayor said they had a “deep conversation” about mental health and addictions in Calgary. The meeting follows a Tuesday skirmish between Nenshi and Carr, the federal government’s special representative for the Prairies.

Mount Royal political scientist Duane Bratt said it is not surprising to see so many members of the Trudeau government file around town after last year’s election.

“Things related to Nenshi are something that was broadcast early by Trudeau, and that is working with the mayors of the big city besides the provincial government,” he said.

“More attention has been paid to Calgary after the election than it ever received during the election.”

But Bratt stressed that federal visits also highlight gaps for Liberals in the west.

Vaughan, a Toronto lawmaker, landed in Calgary Wednesday to announce federal funding for a city-run affordable housing initiative.

“You usually use a local MP for those kinds of announcements,” Bratt said. “But they have none, so they have to put them inside.”

masmith@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @meksmith

advertisement