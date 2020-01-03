advertisement

Evgenii Dadonov had two goals and an assist and Jonathan Huberdeau added a goal and an assist to lead the visiting Florida Panthers to a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Noel Acciari, Frank Vatrano and Colton Sceviour also scored goals for Florida, which won for the sixth time in eight games. Keith Yandle and Anton Stralman each added two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 strokes for his 15th win of the season.

Tyler Ennis had a goal and an assist and Chris Tierney and Connor Brown also scored goals for Ottawa, who lost their third straight game. Craig Anderson finished with 25 saves.

Dadonov scored his first goal of the game on power at the 1:41 mark of the first period when he fired a shot from Mike Hoffman’s ball into the left goal and fired it out of Anderson’s block.

Ottawa responded with two goals – Ennis, in a backcourt nest that moved off the bat of defender Riley Stillman and slammed over Anderson, and Tierney, who buried Anthony Duclair’s cross ice in the upper left corner – later on period to get you a 2-1 lead.

But Florida, which leads the NHL with 60 second-period goals, took control with four consecutive goals in the second period to build a 5-2 lead.

Dadonov tied it with his 16th goal of the season in the power play, scoring once a pass from Huberdeau from the nest. Acciari followed 99 seconds later with his 14th goal of the season, rocking on Vincent Trocheck’s feed from the front of the clutter.

The Panthers closed out the two-goal period with a 47-second lead last minute.

Vatrano got his first as he set up Dadonov’s one-time run from the top of the schedule for his eighth goal of the season and his first in 12 games. Sceviour then scored his fifth goal of the season with five seconds left in the period, snatching in a Mark Pysyk feed from the bottom of the right circle.

Brown cut it to 5-3 with his seventh goal of the season with 2:45 left in the game. The Senators pulled Anderson with 2:30 left, and Huberdeau then sealed the victory with a 17-yard net.

