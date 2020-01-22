advertisement

Frank Vatrano extended his second hat trick, and the Florida Panthers held on for a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks host Tuesday night.

Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Florida, which won its sixth consecutive game. The hat for Vatrano was his first since December 18, 2015, when he was a rookie with the Boston Bruins.

The victory closed an emotional evening for Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville, who won three Stanley Cup championships with the Blackhawks before being fired early last season. Quenneville received a standing thank you and video tribute on his first return to agoikago as an opposing coach.

advertisement

Kirby Dach, Drake Caggiula and Patrick Kane each scored for the forearm, whose five-match winning streak ended.

Goalkeeper goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves to earn his second win in as many nights.

Blackhawks goalkeeper Robin Lehner allowed four goals on 26 hits.

Florida opened the scoring 4:43 into the second period when Dadonov scored his 23rd of the season. He made an attack from the right side of the crease to give him a goal in each of his past four games.

Nine-and-a-half seconds later, Vatrano doubled the lead in a wrist shot from the right circle. Mike Hoffman parked near the front of the net and provided a partial screen on the kick.

Vatrano scored again midway through the second to make it 3-0. He turned his wrist again, this time from the left circle, and beat Lehner between the leg tables.

The Blackhawks cut the deficit to 3-1 with 6:27 left in the second period. Dach scored in a back kick for his seventh goal of the season and his first since December 21st.

Vatrano completed the hat trick in a power play in the last minute of the second period to put the Panthers at 4-1. He fought for the position near the clutter and redirected a pass from Hoffman for his third goal of the night and 14th of the season.

A power play goal by Caggiula drew the Blackhawks within 4-2 at the four-minute mark of the third period. Defender Erik Gustafsson blew a timer that Caggiula deflected into the net for his sixth goal.

Chicago cut it to 4-3 when Kane scored his 25th goal with an extra on the ice with 1:15 to play.

– Starting the media level

advertisement