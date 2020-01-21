advertisement

It’s not every night an opposing coach gets all the attention of Chicago Blackhawks fans.

Then again, it’s not every night Joel Quenneville returns to town.

Quenneville, who won three Stanley Cup championships in Chicago before being fired early last season, will return to United Center for the first time since his departure when the Florida Panthers visit the Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

The 61-year-old coach is in his first season with the Panthers. He is the No. 2 in NHL history with 916 wins behind the bench, and he brought the Stanley Cup to Chicago in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

“I know I’ve had a lot of great days,” Quenneville told reporters. “It’s always been fun to walk into UC and do your own thing. It’s a whole different animal, going in with (the Panthers), but the moments are special there, and the people around the building and the team, the Blackhawks, their staff and players, of course, great memories. “

The Blackhawks believed they could renew a weak team by replacing Quenneville with Jeremy Colliton, who was only 33 when he got the job. But the same discrepancy that marked Quenneville’s last few days in agoikago has continued under Colliton.

With 54 points in 50 games, the Blackhawks are three points off the pace for what would be the eighth and final play-off spot in the Western Conference. They have plenty of time to make that ground, but you will need to avoid the cold spells that have plagued them all season long.

However Chicago is in a hot situation, having won five consecutive games. The Blackhawks offense is alive, producing 15 goals in the past three races.

Patrick Kane leads the way with 62 points (24 goals, 38 assists) in 50 games. He will play for the first time since reaching the 1,000-point mark with an assist on Sunday in the 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

“What a moment, obviously, with everyone getting on the ice and sharing that moment with me,” Kane told reporters. “You see some faces in the pile that have been a big part of a lot of points, whether it’s been (Jonathan Toews) or (Duncan Keith) or (Alex DeBrincat) lately. …

“I’ll never forget that moment, and I told the team that afterwards.”

Florida, like Chicago, is riding a five-game winning streak, scoring at least four goals in each of those contests. The Panthers scored three goals in the third period on Monday night and drew a 5-4 win on the road against the Minnesota Wild.

Noel Acciari scored the lead for Florida with 5.6 seconds. It was his 18th of the season, which is tied for second in the team behind only Evgenii Dadonov, who scored his 22nd on Monday.

Florida could return to Sergei Bobrovsky in the net for a second consecutive night after making 29 saves to win Minnesota. Alternatively, Sam Montembeault is available as a No. 2 option.

The Blackhawks have a pair of net veteran options, Robin Lehner and Corey Crawford. Lehner won Sunday’s 36-win victory over the Jets after Crawford stopped 31 shots in a 6-2 victory in Toronto on Saturday.

