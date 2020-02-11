advertisement

The Florida Panthers are looking for points in their race for third place in the Atlantic Division, but they could be put in the New Jersey Devils at the wrong time.

Florida, which lost 4-1 to Philadelphia on Monday, will face the Devils and red-hot goalie Mackenzie Blackwood on Tuesday in Newark, N.J.

To say that Blackwood, 23, was nothing short of wonderful in goal last week would be directly questionable.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario, native has authorized a pair of shutouts in his last two outings – covering the Metropolitan Division rival’s 5-0 fly over Philadelphia on Thursday and the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on Saturday. Overall, the Devils’ second-year netminder produced 83 saves without allowing a touchdown.

While the New Jersey season has been a disappointment – the organization was fired by coach John Hynes on Dec. 3, then replaced by assistant Alain Nasreddine – Blackwood’s game in blue has been a bright spot for the team to rely on as looks towards his future.

Blackwood has recorded wins in three of his last four starts, beating the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in a Jan. 27 shootout with a 35-save performance. The 6-foot-4 goalie records a 17-12-7 record with a 2.84 goals-against average and a 9.9 save percentage, and his three shutouts tied him for third in the league.

While his work with the glove and bat grabbed the headlines after winning the Kings, Blackwood credited the defense in front of him, especially the 18 shots blocked by his defenders and forward.

“I think it was another great team game,” Blackwood said Saturday after his fifth career shutout. “Everyone in this room plays for each other. It’s great to see everyone’s care. It makes me want to fight for them even more. “

The Panthers have struggled to find their footing since big breaks during the All-Star break.

They finished the unofficial first half of the season recording six straight wins. However, they closed out twice in their first three games when they returned to play after their 10-day break.

Against the Flyers, the Panthers got the first goal of the game from defender MacKenzie Weegar but did not neglect to cash in on multiple chances, many of them short-handed, as Philadelphia beat four unconscious scorers for the win.

“We let it slide (tonight),” Weegar said after losing to the Flyers, who travel to South Florida to play the Panthers on Thursday. “We didn’t bury our chances, but it’ll be nice to see them in a few days, and we’ll get our two points back.”

The Panthers have stayed in the squad 22-10 since the break and are 1-4-1 – yet they remain just two points behind the Maple Leafs of third place in the division with a hand-over game in Toronto.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves in Monday’s loss. With the Panthers ruining another chance to tie Toronto, the Russian back could turn in a goal against the Devils in place of backup Sam Montembeault, who is taking the place of injured Chris Driedger.

