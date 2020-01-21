advertisement

Florida’s Noel Acciari scored the game-winning goal with 5.6 seconds, while the Panthers won for the first time in regulation in Minnesota, beating the Wild 5-4 on Monday night at St. Louis. Paul, Minn.

Mark Pysyk fired a long shot in the closing seconds that Aaron Ekblad scored and then Acciari redirected for his 18th goal, giving Florida its fifth consecutive win of the season.

Keith Yandle scored his 99th career goal and assisted on three goals, Alexander Barkov scored and recorded an assist, and Evgenii Dadonov and Vincent Trocheck scored goals for the Panthers, who are 7-2-0 in January. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots.

advertisement

Luke Kunin found the net twice, Jared Spurgeon had a goal and an assist, and Zach Parise scored a goal for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Suter posted two assists, and Alex Stalock made 20 saves. Victor Rask played in his 400th NHL game.

Frank Vatrano led a quick split for Florida in the first period, and then threw a pass to Mike Hoffman. The high-scoring winger, best known for his one-timers, found Yandle alone in the far post for his fifth marker at 4:01.

The assistant gave Hoffman a nine-game stint (five goals, six assists), the longest run by a Panthers player this season.

Florida’s Anton Stralman scored a late-game penalty kick, creating Minnesota’s second advantage. Spurgeon battled through the remaining 17 seconds before the break to tie the game at 1 – Wild’s ninth goal of the game in nine games.

Josh Brown’s stretch pass went over half the length of the ice, sending Barkov to a split in the second period. The Florida captain fired the ball high above the keeper’s hand at 7:28 for a 2-1 lead for the visitors.

Minnesota tied it when Kunin scored only his second short-field goal of the season against Florida, completing an ice pass from Eriksson Ek at 10:59 of the middle period for his 11th goal.

The Panthers seized their third lead when Dadonov scored his 10th goal of the game (and 22 overall) redirecting Yandle’s point to 2:02 of the third. However, Paris scored his 19th lead to the man advantage just 2:17 later to mark it at 3.

Minnesota took its first lead at 7:06 of the third when Kunin scored his 12th of the season, but Trocheck tied the score at 4 with his seventh at 15:52.

– Starting the media level

advertisement