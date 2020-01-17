advertisement

DAKAR – Five gorgeous wooden figures visiting the dwarfs at the “Lend Your Dream” exhibition at the Museum of Black Civilizations in Dakar. Fire-obscured cedar sculptures stand in a circle, as if deep in conversation.

Ivorian artist Koko Bi’s compelling work aims to show the strength of Africans outside their hometowns. It also echoes a key purpose of the ambitious display of travel: to create a stronger cultural understanding among Africans within Africa.

To this end, the organizers amazed what they say is an unprecedented number of works by some 30 prominent contemporary African artists for the first pan-African art exhibition to visit the continent.

“Too often, African artists’ trajectories are built through exhibitions in Paris, Berlin, London, New York …,” says longtime curator Yacouba Konate at the show’s introduction.

In contrast, this project started in the Moroccan city of Casablanca last June and will end in Marrakech later in 2020 after touring the south through Dakar, Abidjan, Lagos, Addis Ababa and Cape Town.

The attempt to relive the map of contemporary African art comes as African governments step up pressure on Western museums to return artifacts confiscated during the colonial era. About 90% of Africa’s cultural heritage is believed to be held outside the continent.

More than 100 works of art in “Give Me Your Dream” are in a range of media, from photography and collage, to painting and sculptures of wood, metals or saved materials.

Some issues involving migration and the legacy of colonialism. Burkinabe artist sculpture This Siriki “Africa in the face of its fate” shows a white couple offering credit cards to a group of blacks in exchange for raw goods.

Other pieces are more abstract, such as Algerian Yazid Oulab stationary paintings of black, white and gray lines similar to tendrils, or Senegal’s Viye Diba paintings that contain vivid pieces of traditional wax cloth.

Artist’s places of origin are not mentioned in future job descriptions, as if encouraging the viewer to view art in a continental rather than national context.

Senegalese painter Soly Cisse, whose oils also appear, said she liked that the exhibition was adding artwork as the tour progressed.

“It is a journey we are making together. This is a dream come true,” he said. “We’re in an idea of ​​seduction, dialogue, communication, sharing.” (Reporting by Christophe Van Der Perre and Alessandra Prentice; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Aaron Ross and Alison Williams)

