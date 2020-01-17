advertisement

A pair of dumpsters dumped huge amounts of garbage behind their house before dumping part of it into a country lane.

Ricky Rushton and Holly Marlow have told companies they will legitimately remove and dispose of their commercial waste.

But they rather threw it in their back garden until they could leave it by the side of a road.

They were caught after dumping two piles of garbage on a track near their own home in The Moorlands, Coleorton.

Environment officials from North West Leicestershire Council traced the pair from evidence they found among the trash, which was dumped in January of last year, and chased them.

Officials found the owner of the waste, who made a statement revealing that Rushton and Marlow were the rogue waste collectors they had used to take the waste away – believing they were going to be disposed of properly.

One of the flight tips near Farm Town

Rushton and Marlow were summoned to cautious talks with council officers, but after failing, a charge file was put in place.

The duo appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court in October when Rushton admitted two counts of transporting waste without the required license and two counts of illegal disposal of controlled waste (spill of flies).

Marlow pleaded guilty to two counts of transporting waste without the required permit and to one charge of handling, preserving or disposing of controlled waste.

The case was transferred to the Leicester Crown Court for sentencing on Friday December 6, where the two defendants received a 12-month community order with 100-hour unpaid work.

Both were ordered to pay £ 750 each to cover the legal costs of the council.

After the case, Councilor Andrew Woodman, a spokesperson for community services for the council, said, “We are delighted to see these two cookies brought to justice and given sentences that will allow them to give 100 hours each to our communities. .

“Tipping is unacceptable and this case shows that we are investigating and that when we find evidence, we will prosecute the culprits if necessary in court.”

“There is also an important message for businesses here.

“All companies must have a waste management contract with an approved company which will issue waste transfer notes as a sort of receipt to show that the waste has been disposed of properly.”

He added: “We can request these transfer notes from any company at any time, failure to comply with these conditions may be an offense and leave the owner liable to a fine of £ 300.

“We encourage all witnesses to theft in the neighborhood to report it to us so that we can investigate.”

