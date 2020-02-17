advertisement

Surprisingly, this winter’s most timely and crude painting exhibition, inaugurated at the New Museum, happened to be the first New York museum investigation of the American aesthetic repscallion Peter Saul. The oldest of the works dates from the early 1960s, when Saul, originally from San Francisco, was a bohemian expatriate in Paris: pastiches swollen with abstract expressionist brushes and proto-pop imagery. Recognizing the delayed delays is almost as much as a reminder of the artist’s current age: eighty-five, which seems impossible. Saul’s cartoony style – grotesquely grotesque, often with twisted characters engaged (and fully appreciating) complex violence; caricatures of politicians from Nixon to Trump who turn out to be as affectionate as they are fierce; and the cheeky travesties of classic paintings by Rembrandt, Picasso and Kooning suggest the cheek of a teenager allowed to go wild. It takes time to realize the quality of Saul’s painting, with kinetically lyrically intertwined forms and an improbable approximation of chiaroscuro, managed with neon-colored Day-Glo acrylics. He insinuates whispered formal nuances in works whose predominant effect can be as subtle as that of a steel trash can that is projected below. Not everyone takes the time. Saul’s cheekiness has long driven demanding souls from the galleries, including me years ago. Now I see it as part of a history of art and culture that has been going on since the fifties; the one where, once a pariah, he seems more and more paladin.

“Bush at Abu Ghraib”, from 2006. Courtesy Hall Collection

Saul, who now lives in New York State, was the only child of an oil executive and a secretary of the federal government who seemed uninterested in him. A nanny took care of much of her education. He was transported at ten years old to a rigid boarding school in Canada, where beatings were frequent and he was supposed, by his last name, to be Jewish. It was only after six years of enduring abuse, such as the school’s rare “kike”, that he learned he was not. (Saul says his name can be derived from his father’s ancestral home in England: the village of Saul in Gloucestershire.) This strange story seems both inconceivable and revealing, given the mix of aggressive nonsense and of armed challenge with which Saul, after studying at the California School of Fine Arts and at the Washington University School of Fine Arts, in St. Louis, entered into a romantic romance with modern painting. He was already prepared for the affront by a love of hellish comics, such as the standout series from the 1940s and early 1950s, “Crime Doesn’t Pay”. These books were so horrible that threats from Congress forced self-censorship on the industry, which in 1954 established the Comics Code Authority. Saul also delighted figurative painters who fell out of fashion in New York when abstraction became almost compulsory: Salvador Dali, Thomas Hart Benton, Paul Cadmus, George Tooker. Saul says that when he was five, he was deeply affected by a reproduction of Cadmus’ human ugliness rhapsody, “Coney Island” (1934). In this document, a flickering pyramid of rude bathers poses for a snapshot. Others twist or spread out, contributing to a kind of carnal junk, but with the homoerotic trim of a handsome young man in the background.

advertisement

Tyro’s ambition steered Saul to Europe, where he spent eight years in England, the Netherlands, Paris and Rome. He began painting overwhelmingly brushed images of consumer goods, body parts, and (inspired by his discovery of Mad in about 1957) ridiculed comic characters, including Superman and Donald Duck, who tend to meet horrible destinies on his paintings. (Only the ancients like me will remember the revolutionary effect, on young minds, of the hilarity of the scorched earth of the first Mad.) Art historians have endeavored to classify these works by their affinity with the expressionism, surrealism and English pop art, but, as with everything that Saul, including his relationship with funk and psychedelia in San Francisco, in the hippie sixties, the links do not hold. (He refused the overtures of R. Crumb and other caricaturists to collaborate in the underground-comics movement of the time.) His inflexible individualism is precisely linked to his rejection of similarity with anyone’s manners. other.

“Superman and Superdog in Prison”, from 1963. KAWS courtesy collection

The comparisons with New York pop of Warhol and Lichtenstein, which tempered the shock of vernacular images with a formal modernist freshness, are much more in tune with the coolness of minimalism than what had been initially noticed. Saul brought warmth, with goofball and / or monstrous and teeming images that make the sensation a means and an end in itself. His images mount furious assaults on the eye, leaving you with indescribable choreography (art critics aren’t supposed to say it, but I’m giving up) one damned thing after another. Where Emanuel Leutze has carefully arranged the elements of “Washington Crossing the Delaware”, his 1851 commemoration of American value, Saul’s parody in 1995 keeps the elements more or less in place – but above all, dizzyingly, less. This boat is doomed. Compared to him, Lichtenstein is Ingres. Saul ended up functioning as an exterminator of the kind of refined sensibility that separated sophists from yahoos in upper-middle-class America of the twentieth century. Maybe you think of him as a yahoo, by design.

As a dissatisfied person, Saul tends to adopt a policy which is not so much to get angry at anything in particular, but to take revenge on everyone. In 1996, he made a topical exception with “Art Critic Suicide”, which is not in the show but which is reproduced here at my request. It stars me and conservative critic Hilton Kramer (1928-2012) as Siamese twins severely blowing our brains with bullets whose stray malevolence is not satisfied by just plugging us in once. Saul tells me he forgets the immediate pattern, but it may have to do with the way his paintings were received at the Whitney Biennale in 1995. I was amused to be paired with a writer who was such an intellectual antagonist that you would have little chance of meeting us sharing the same street in town, not to mention what amounts to a painting of history. In any case, I was taking the lead to belong to a critical establishment in New York which had condescended to the bad guy.

“Washington Crossing the Delaware”, from 1975. KAWS courtesy collection

The news of the New Museum exhibition seems to me threefold. First, there is an air of canonical dignity which has not been exactly won but which has irresistibly descended. Decades of aesthetic, social and political democratization have broken down the fears of consensual good taste. (If you think Rembrandt is a better painter than, say, Richard Prince, as I certainly do, be prepared to do the case.) Second, the young painters are on board. The various returns (or re-volcanic eruptions) of the creation of figurative images in current art make Saul’s multiple tropes a practical visual thesaurus for engaging the mind through bodily mimesis. (Never mind the heart, however. Saul’s emotional tone, without exception that comes to mind, is a polar vortex.)

Finally, we can have here a test of political correctness. Although the show’s selection of works is ecumenically misanthropic, it admits stereotypical interpretations of African-Americans, Asians and women – defensible, if they are, by being so much above any detectable attitude as to self-destruction. Where apparent, Saul’s satirical spleen is the leftist by default – he was the most graphically anti-war painter in Vietnam, as evidenced by the American soldiers’ depravity storm contest which is “Saigon” (1967 ) – but with an ancient plume that contradicts righteousness. “The Crucifixion of Angela Davis” (1973), in which the activist is stuck with knives and wears a halo, could also be seen as modifying Davis’ left deification as a protest against her persecution. Anyway, neither, the simple visual impact seems to be the goal of Saul, in the service of a personal rage always bubbling which finds its release and takes refuge in a double buffoonery. He is like one of the irrepressible devotees of Dostoevsky’s chaos. Is moral equivocation for O.K. art? Recklessness is echt Saul, who, whatever you choose to think of him, will definitely disagree with you. Is gross intensity a disease or a purgative? Does it kill or heal? ♦

.

advertisement