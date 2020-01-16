advertisement

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is convinced that what happened in late November does not come into play on Sunday.

However, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur was actually okay with a reminder.

The 49ers first face the Packers second in the NFC Championship Game in Santa Clara, Calif., And the competition is a regular-season meeting match in which San Francisco defeated Green Bay 37-8 at the same venue.

“I think you have to look at everything,” LaFleur told reporters on watching the vague evidence. “You have to learn from your mistakes so you don’t repeat them.

“I will go back and watch that tape again to really try to figure out what happened and why it happened, and how we can fix it, and what we will do to make sure it does not happen.”

What happened in Week 12 included the 49ers who limited Green Bay to 198 total yards. San Francisco teased Aaron Rodgers on a season-long 104-yard touchdown pass and fired him five times.

The domination has Shanahan in the defensive position against any of his players who think this time around will be as easy as the first clash.

“Don’t be so stupid,” Shanahan told reporters about his message. “This is not true. This is about Sunday’s game. … And this is the NFL, so no team, the match has never mattered like this before. …

“We know it’s going to be different. We know the game left them early and it’s definitely not the team we’ll see this week. Everyone knows how good Green Bay is, how good the staff are. their coach, how good their players are, how good their defender is.

The Packers pulled off the debacle with five straight wins to close out the regular season before scoring the 28-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in last weekend’s NFC divisional round.

Rodgers passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns, both to starter Davante Adams, who made eight catches for a franchise-play-off record of 160 yards. Former tight end Jermichael Finley carried the 159 mark, set against the Arizona Cardinals during the 2009 offseason.

“It means a lot, but I’m not behind the recordings,” Adams told reporters. “By doing what I do on the field, they will come. I don’t get into a play off game saying I need a sixty to beat Jermichael Finley.

“If I go in there and have a really good game, it puts us in a better position to win the game, so that’s the goal.”

Adams had a hard time in seven receptions at the November meeting with San Francisco but managed only 43 receiving yards.

The 49ers will try to keep Rodgers and Adams under guard again after a tough defense that includes veteran squad defender Richard Sherman and new quarterback Nick Bosa.

The San Francisco defense was stellar in last weekend’s 27-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The 49ers allowed just 147 yards total in the win, filling the star running back Dalvin Cook (18 yards on nine carries) and limiting Kirk’s cousins ​​to 172 passing yards.

San Francisco fired Cousins ​​six times, with Bosa recording two.

“Obviously doing shows is good,” Bosa told reporters. “But, I mean, I try to bring the same effort, the same technique, the same thing every week. I got a couple sacks (against Minnesota). That always helps. But most of the shows I’m most proud of are shows that they were not sacks. “

Offensively, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed for just 131 yards – his lowest score of the season – and star quarterback George Kittle had just three receptions for 16 yards. Kittle injured an ankle during the game and missed Wednesday’s practice.

While Rodgers still makes the Packers’ offense go, running back Aaron Jones is an important cog. Jones rushed for two games against the Seahawks after producing 19 (16 rushing, three receiving) during the regular season, which tied for the NFL lead.

Also, proper tackle Bryan Bulaga is feeling good after an illness stopped him from playing against Seattle.

The Packers are in the NFC title game for the first time since the 2016 season, while the 49ers are in competition for the first time since 2013.

There is also Shanahan’s script against LaFleur. The two coaches worked together on the staffs of three different teams – the Houston Texans, the Washington Redskins and the Atlanta Falcons.

LaFleur’s younger brother, Mike, is the coordinator of the past game on the Shanahan staff.

