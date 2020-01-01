advertisement

Domantas Sabonis had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to make the Indiana Pacers ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers 115-97 on Tuesday in Indianapolis.

T.J. Warren added 21 points, Myles Turner contributed 14 and Jeremy Lamb had 13 for the Pacers, who improved to 15-3 at home and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Doug McDermott also had 12 points for Indiana while former 76er T.J. McConnell added 11 points and 10 assists.

Ben Simmons recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds, but also had three assists against six laps for the Sixers. Josh Richardson led Philadelphia with 20 points, but the Sixers seemed out of sync from start to finish without All-Star center Joel Embiid.

Embiid was nursing a sore left knee, and the Sixers fell to 3-4 without him this season.

Since defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 121-109 at Christmas, the Sixers have dropped three straight road games in Orlando, Miami and now Indianapolis.

The Pacers got a big raise with Malcolm Brogdon’s return after he missed the previous three games. But Brogdon missed all five of his shots, aggravated his back and teased the game in the first quarter.

Still, the Pacifics took advantage of Embiid’s absence and came up with a commanding 67-43 advantage going in at half time. Warren led the way with 21 points and knocked down all nine of his shots in the half.

Simmons scored the Sixers with 12 points and seven rebounds at half-time.

Indiana started the third quarter just as strong. When Lamb stole the ball and drained a 3-goal from the wing, the lead was 78-49 with 9:19 left. Sabonis scored the Pacers’ next six points, and the lead was increased to 35.

The Sixties continued to struggle strongly with their shooting and were unable to greatly reduce the deficit as they passed 96-66 after the third. Tobias Harris’ cut-off tip actually cut the lead to 30 with 2.3 seconds remaining.

In the middle of the fourth, the Sixers trailed by 31 before cutting into the gap to the end.

