The owner of a Leicester bar Shisha has been fined for smoking in his own establishment.

Leicester city council officials caught Bhavik Chavda, the director of Embassy Lounge by Bharaja smoking with other men, in a shelter at the back of his premises in Woodgate, Frog Island.

When officers examined the shelter, they discovered that a sheet of black polyethylene had been installed on it, which means that it was too closed to be legally used for smoking.

Embassy Lounge at Woodgate

Under the rules, buildings and structures used for smoking, such as hookah bars, must be at least 50% open.

Council officers calculated that the shelter in which Chavda smoked was 58% closed, so they decided to prosecute him.

The council visited the premises in 2017 and found the shelter to meet the requirements of the law at the time, but adding plastic sheeting at a later date made it illegal.

Chavda has recognized the smoking offense at the Leicester Magistrates Court.

He was fined £ 140 and ordered to pay a victim fine surcharge of £ 30.

The board also sued two companies run by Chavda – the Embassy Lounge and the Bharaja Lounge, which were merged into one company – for failing to stop smoking in smoke-free premises.

He pleaded guilty to both counts and the courts imposed fines totaling £ 1,600 and £ 160 in victim surcharge.

The court also ordered Chavda to pay the board’s costs of £ 1,779.50 to bring the case, leaving him faced with a bill of over £ 3,700.

The case is the second recent prosecution of a Leicester Shisha business by the board.

In November, Al Harem Gardens in Spinney Hills was prosecuted for health and safety offenses and for violating tobacco control laws, and its owner was billed in excess of £ 12,000.

.

