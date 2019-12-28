advertisement

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – British Columbia SPCA has been packed with 19 men who surrendered from their owner in the province’s Interior.

Animal control officials and the RCMP responded to a complaint and found two adult dogs and 17 puppies, believed to be around eight to 10 weeks old.

Marcie Moriarty, chief director of the B.C. Prevention and Enforcement Society, says they acted on allegations of negligence and that the animals were living out in the cold.

She says the dogs were delivered two days before Christmas, and are quarantined to treat worms.

Moriarty says any dogs will be purged or exterminated and vaccinated before they are ready for adoption next month.

The whereabouts of the dogs are not being disclosed for their protection, and Moriarty says the company will also not release the location of the community where the animals were found. (CHNL, The Canadian Press)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 27, 2019.

