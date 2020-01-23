advertisement

Insurance has been given on an overhaul of Angus station in the midst of fears that it had struck the pads.

Transport Scotland said the Montrose train station refurbishment project “had encountered significant challenges” but was still on track to be completed.

Although planned for the fall of last year, work has not yet started on the improvements.

This comes after the conservative MSP of north-east Scotland, Liam Kerr, wrote to the Scottish government asking for clarification on the future of improvement plans following the decision to terminate the contract. Abellio ScotRail earlier.

Montrose station.

The ScotRail agreement was terminated three years earlier by the Scottish government and will now end in 2022, following repeated complaints about a high number of cancellations, overcrowding and ticket costs.

In his letter to Transportation Secretary Michael Matheson, Kerr denounced the repeated delays in the start of the 12-week project, urging the ministers to find answers.

He said, “Months later, a shovel hasn’t hit the ground yet – it’s shameful.

“The Scottish government continues to abandon commuters south of Aberdeen and does not provide answers explaining what is causing these delays.

“On top of that, I now fear that the early termination of the Abellio ScotRail contract will further increase these already unacceptable delays, which would be a blow to the city’s commuters.

“I will not back down to push these improvements forward and will continue to press for clarification on the situation.”

The planned improvements are a complete renovation of the station toilets, a replacement waiting shelter, an additional cash dispenser, more seats, an extension of the public address system and improvements to video surveillance.

© DC Thomson

Liam Kerr MSP.

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said: “The Montrose station refurbishment project has faced significant challenges since it was first raised as a package of works with other stations of the region.

“One of the contributing factors, as previously communicated to local MSPs, was the withdrawal of Montrose from the package which had already been subject to a procurement and planning process and which had progressed to the time of procurement markets as a stand-alone project.

“This was due to the refusal to plan the building listed for another station in the package, which explains part of the delay in the start dates.

“We are also frustrated by the delay, but the recent announcement of Abellio’s early withdrawal from the franchise will have no impact on the delivery of this project.”

A ScotRail spokesperson said it was finalizing funding for the proposed improvements to the Montrose station.

