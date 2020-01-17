advertisement

Three days before Taiwan’s presidential election, Australian media reported that the defected Chinese spy Wang Liqiang was contacted by a Chinese businessman and a senior member of the Taiwanese party Kuomingtang (KMT), who forced him to withdraw his previous admission to working as a spy for China , and swap it for a new version that would make Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) responsible for corruption. The guidelines should affect the outcome of the presidential election.

Chinese businessman named Sun Tianqun contacted Wang on Chinese social media saying that he was acting on behalf of Alex Tsai, a former lawyer and current deputy secretary of the Kuomingtang Party (KMT) in Taiwan. According to a report by the Australian media The Age on January 8, Wang was offered a reward if he followed the guidelines.

The report also revealed that Wang received a threat that he could be sent back to China and killed if he did not publicly withdraw his story and work with the two men.

Wang fled to Australia in late last year to seek asylum. In a series of interviews with the Australian media in November, Wang explained Beijing’s plan to influence Taiwan’s presidential election by 2020 and promote communist infiltration in Hong Kong and Australia through its extensive local spy networks. Wang also exposed his superior in the Xiang Xin spy network, who is also the managing director of Hong Kong-based China Innovation Investment Ltd. is.

Online chat story and incentives exposed

According to Australian media reports, Chinese businessman Sun Tianqun Wang Liqiang asked the Chinese social media program WeChat to withdraw his story of working as a spy for the Chinese regime and to convert it to another version of the whole story about how Beijing wanted to influence Taiwan’s presidential election ,

Alex Joske, an analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, posted part of the WeChat exchange between Wang and Sun on Twitter. Their conversation took place on December 29th and 31st according to the dates shown in the screenshots.

Screenshot of the WeChat conversation between Sun Tianqun and Wang Liqiang. Sun said he had been asked by KMT to contact Wang.

Sun started the conversation with the old-fashioned method of icebreaking. After Wang added him as a new contact, Sun greeted Wang with the words, “I think we met in Shanghai.”

When Wang refused his video chat request because Wang’s child was sleeping at the time, Sun continued to tap WeChat. “I have been asked by KMT to contact you,” he wrote.

Screenshot of the Wechat conversation between Alex Tsai and Sun Tianqun that Sun shared with Wang Liqiang. Tsai lured Wang with three promises if Wang agreed to make a false confession.

On December 31, Sun Wang made three promises to WeChat allegedly made by KMT officer Alex Tsai: 1) China will lift Wang’s arrest warrant and will not cause him any problems if he applies for a stay abroad in the future. 2) (KMT will arrange for) some Taiwanese businessmen to help Wang pay back the debt he owes in China so that his father and older sister are not affected; 3) (KMT will take care of it) China will not severely punish Wang and Wang will be given permission to freely enter and leave China.

Fake confession script

Sun provided Wang with a prepared script for Wang to read in front of a video camera so that it could be broadcast as a public confession.

“The video to be recorded looks like this,” said Sun, followed by the script:

“In the beginning I just wanted to invent a spy story to apply for political asylum in Australia. I then met a person in Australia who was assigned to me by Taiwanese DPP officer Chiu Yi. He asked me to get in touch with (Australian) media and show that China has been interfering with the Taiwanese elections since 2017 by mobilizing internet trolls and continued to infiltrate the Taiwan 9-in-1 election in 2018. Han Kuo-yu, the KMT presidential candidate for the 2020 election, received a political donation of 20 million yuan. The person who contacted me promised that after the 2020 presidential election, the Taiwanese data protection agency would give me a huge amount of money and take precautions to apply for political asylum in Australia or settle in Taiwan. “

Wang was also directed to revoke allegations made against businessman Xiang Xin and his wife Kung Ching, whom Wang described as his superiors while working for the Chinese regime’s spy network. Wang claims that both Xiang and Kung are intelligence officers closely related to the Chinese military.

Below is the screenplay that Wang was given regarding Xiang and his wife Kung:

“In terms of Xiang Xin, he’s just an acquaintance I’ve met once or twice. The reason I accused them (Xiang and his wife) of being my accomplices is that they are the only super rich and high profile people in my network. I involved the couple as my superiors in my spy story so my story sounds even better. I would like to apologize to Chef Xiang and his family. “

On November 24, 2019, Xiang and Kung were arrested by Taiwan’s investigators at Taoyuan International Airport in Taipei when the two tried to leave the country and return to Hong Kong. The couple is currently under investigation for espionage and is not allowed to leave Taiwan.

