Richard Price and an excellent cast make a very bad Stephen King book a pretty good HBO series.

Basically, “The Outsider” is a story of faith. Stephen King’s 2018 novel focuses on a small-town detective tasked with finding concrete answers to real-world secrets, and then gives him an impossible case that he can’t explain – not without thinking about supernatural possibilities.

King also asks his readers to believe in the incredible, except that the novel falls short spectacularly to justify his own request. Perhaps the master of horror has been writing about ghosts and demons for so long that he no longer has the need to convince anyone that belief in the Boogeyman is a reasonable, rational choice, but the book tries to assign two diametrically opposite genres combine – speculative fiction and true crime – without respecting the foundation of both.

HBO’s “The Outsider” offers a better, if not perfect, balance. Adapted from Richard Price, who is known for writing realistic police dramas such as “The Night Of”, “The Wire” and “The Deuce”, HBO’s 10-episode series is still hampered by some of the staging of the original story, but by the author knows better than taking the trust of his audience for granted. With the help of a great cast (led by Ben Mendelsohn) and a weird, blatant direction from Emmy winner Jason Bateman, “The Outsider” is not at Price’s level of previous work – but it is far better than this story is right ,

Meet Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn), a policeman who is stuck with good and bad news in a scenario he specifies. The bad thing is: the Georgia detective picked up a particularly ugly case with a brutally murdered child shortly after losing his own teenage son. Granted, Ralph’s only child hasn’t been killed or injured in the forest, but the policeman still recovering isn’t exactly over the injustice of losing his boy. The good news? He knows who is responsible for this last death and he will let him pay for it.

When “The Outsider” begins, Ralph is on the way to arrest Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman), a local Little League coach and father of two girls. Ralph is so convinced that Terry is the killer who ties him up in the middle of a game when his wife Glory (Julianne Nicholson), their children and many townspeople are horrified in the stands. Her beloved, kind coach was just pushed into a police cruiser and taken to prison. What could the police have done to make such a scene of his arrest? Well, there are fingerprints at the crime scene, several eyewitnesses and video evidence that connect Terry to the murder. So Ralph knows that Terry did it.

… until he doesn’t. What should be an open and closed case is inexplicably crucial if so much evidence contradicts Terry’s guilt. He was out of town when the child was murdered, he was with a couple of people and there is a video of him speaking in public around the time the boy died. All of this information flows into a gripping and gripping pilot episode that skilfully moves through the introduction of the characters to solve the conflict in a particularly confusing case. At the end of the first hour (and again in the second), the audience wonders about linked, yet contradictory questions: how did Terry get away with it (because he should have done it) and who else could have done it (because Terry definitely didn’t did)?

If that sounds like an exciting start to a thriller, it’s because it is, even if “The Outsider” isn’t actually a thriller. Much of what makes the story so fascinating from the start is the inherent promise to answer these confusing questions: “Don’t worry, there will be an explanation for all this craziness.” And in the early episodes, a lot of time is spent grounding this dark and dark drama; Jokes are already made about director Bateman’s bad light, but it’s a win, not a problem. Not once have I had trouble seeing what’s going on in “The Outsider”. Instead, the sharp lines between the black and light areas of the screen embody the contradicting ideals. What is lurking in the dark can be inexplicable, but sometimes it is what is seen in the light.

Mendelsohn and his co-stars do an excellent job of keeping the first episodes up to date. The Bloodline Emmy winner makes Ralph nervous. when he says he has “no tolerance” for the inexplicable, he means it. He cannot sleep, he cannot sit still, all he can do is think about ways to move forward. Combine that with Mendelsohn’s expressive eyes and Ralph always feels completely realized. Great actors such as Nicholson, Mare Winningham, Bill Camp and Jeremy Bobb ensure the same dimensionality in less time, and after the first two episodes, Cynthia Erivo appears with a character so full of quirks and clichés that she would have separated the whole thing can strive, but Erivo embodies it with an intention that keeps Holly Gibney connected to the rest of the show.

Nevertheless, Erivo’s private detective represents the other side of the coin. If Ralph is an absolute realist, Holly is a graduate dreamer. She has seen things she cannot explain and accepts that such unanswerable dilemmas are part of her life. When it arrives, “The Outsider” reveals its true self: This case is not cracked by traditional policing. that the answer to the impossible questions is not linked to a cunning plan by a diabolical murderer or an overlooked clue from the dogged detectives. The answer, in short, is magic.

OK, OK, “magic” may be the wrong word for an afterlife explanation, but knowing that “The Outsider” is actually not a true crime story (or more specifically, it is not a fictional crime story that is representative of reality), is absolutely critical to enjoy the show – so much that anyone who expects a realistic conclusion might be outraged by the supernatural twist. Maybe Stephen King branding is enough clue for most people, but the author doesn’t always rely on superhuman actions to explain things. Andy Dufresne did not rely on demonic spells to get out of Shawshank. Price’s show is better than the novel, in part because it moves much faster during the first exam.

But the book’s biggest mistake could still affect the series. Since “The Outsider” is not a real thriller – at least it doesn’t work as a thriller – it has to be a good drama. Good dramas have compelling characters (check), life-changing scenarios (check) and often examine relevant issues that have been worked out by these people and events. The topic here is belief. How does what we believe shape our life? Can’t belief in something protect us from it? Can it hurt us to believe too much? Price asks these questions in scenes and lines that are not in King’s novel and encourages his audience to think about something other than: “Did Terry Maitland kill this little boy?” there is a new way of what could be a new ending. Even if it’s the book again, HBO’s “The Outsider” is already more satisfactory. Is this a great TV? No, but it gives you reason to believe that it wants to be.

Grade B-

The premiere of “The Outsider” is on Sunday, January 12th at 9pm. ET on HBO.

