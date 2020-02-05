advertisement

If you’re like me and your reviews of the United States get political landscapes from the episodes of The Daily and skim-reads from The New Yorker, you’ve probably picked up a trend in one of the latest episodes of the podcast. In it, New York Times reporters spent some time in Iowa, where the first caucus of the 2020 presidential competition was held over the past day. Too much confusion and chaos needs to be noted.

The episode was largely about the kind of indecision and confusion plaguing democratic voters that we’ve all heard of. We now know that Joe Biden is out of favor with those who are tired of the Obama era political establishment. We know that greats like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are capable of generating mass support, but with the caveat that they may not be eligible.

However, what we were not ready for was the dominant issue on which the people they spoke to started turning to another candidate who is a kind of middle ground and puts a familiar face on a political platform for progress.

You may have heard his name. It’s Pete Buttigieg. And before you ask, it’s “boot edge edge”. Just a week or two before Iowa caucus, it was at best an outdoor shot. He is currently leading almost every projection to win the first big competition in the democratic nomination process, and that means it will become one of the hottest bets against Donald Trump at the end of the year almost overnight. If he wins, he will be the first openly gay president to take over the Oval Office.

So who is he?

Buttigieg was born in Indiana to two Notre Dame professors and showed a penchant for politics at a young age when deindustrialization began to paralyze the region he grew up in, political hope during the turbulent era of George W. Bush.

In 2007, he was first elected mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and, as his results in the suburbs of Iowa prove, has proven to be a popular figure among everyday middle-class voters.

Why do people like him?

Buttigieg combines a number of characteristics that have developed into a niche among its democratic contemporaries. At the comparatively tender age of 38, he is young enough to please young voters who are concerned about getting another senior citizen into the oval office, but clear and quick-witted enough to win over sentimental older voters. As the only LBGTQI + candidate running for the highest office in the country, he also has a head start in this community.

If you are ready to build a united American future in the face of our greatest challenges, this is our chance. #IowaCaucuses

– Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 4, 2020

Buttigieg often relies on his belief and status as a veteran (he was on tour as a member of the Maritime Reserve in Afghanistan) to guide his principles, but they are progressive. to make his ideas far more palatable to those who are startled by the extreme rhetoric of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

A Buttigieg GQ profile wrote last year: “His voice is that of a serious Midwesterner – and pious Episcopalian – who speaks of bringing jobs back to the Rust Belt. But it is also the voice of a Rhodes scholar who speaks seven foreign languages Languages, who after Oxford worked as both a McKinsey consultant and an intelligence officer in the Navy Reserve stationed in Afghanistan.

“After all, it is, of course, the voice of an openly gay man – something we have never heard of at this level in presidential politics.”

What does it stand for?

After Buttigieg originally introduced a consistent progressive approach to his political platform late last year, his tone became quieter to make a more moderate choice compared to Warren and Sanders. Buttigieg stands between Joe Biden’s Obama era philosophy and Sanders’ revolutionary approach. Here you can read about his approach to all important election problems.

He supports what he calls “Medicare for those who want it” and not “Medicare for everyone”. He is more cautious about taking immediate environmental protection measures that could damage jobs in the industrialized regions of the American heartland. As a New Yorker profile put it: “What gives his campaign its special mood and optimism in the midst of an emergency is his belief that there is already a progressive consensus in the country and that it is the way to spoil it biased or unwelcome – that the change has already occurred. ”

It’s an approach that many thought was felt to be too safe at a time when both Warren and Sanders took part in the polls, but it is beginning to appear to have won over voters.

Does that mean he could beat Trump?

We have exactly one shot to defeat Donald Trump. This is the campaign that does it. If you are with me, we go: https://t.co/lJXXbBjL7F pic.twitter.com/yxRYlpD2u4

– Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 4, 2020

Could be. A series of polls, most recently one from NBC and the Wall Street Journal, placed Buttigieg as the leader in a two-candidate race between the two. However, he does not have the clear advantage over the incumbent president that Biden, Warren and Sanders have. By joining a more centrist segment of the democratic left, he is taking a position that could make him an attractive choice for the quiet Republicans left behind by Trump’s four-year presidency.

The problem of selling yourself as a biden alternative has two possible drawbacks. First, he lacks the support among the black voters that Biden has because of his tenure as Vice President under Barack Obama (many of whom voted for Trump) – a problem that is compounded by the inconsistent relationship with the locals of the African American community when he was mayor from South Bend. However, if he moves too far from the progressive ideals he embodies, he is at risk of becoming alienated from the huge swarm of young voters who want to see a political revolution in Washington.

