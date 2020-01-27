advertisement

After what happened tonight, are you curious to learn more about the fifth episode of The Outsider on HBO?

Let’s start with what is currently the biggest surprise factor – the fact that a new episode will be broadcast next week. The majority of the networks out there prefer to stay away from the Super Bowl weekend, and yet HBO will try. There is a good chance that the next new episode will arrive early on HBO GO or HBO NOW. In this way, there is certainty that viewers will continue to find them.

Still, this is an interesting choice for the show as we’ve seen an improvement in audience numbers in the past few weeks. While we would not yet call it an out of control sleeper feeling, the Stephen King adaptation is gaining momentum. This is a path that many HBO shows have taken – they use quality as their main selling point and will continue to build audiences as word of mouth spreads.

Below is the official summary of The Outsider, Episode 5, with more information on the next steps:

After returning from a trip to New York, Holly searches several locations for clues related to the Dayton case. Jeannie is shocked by a disturbing incident at work and warns Ralph.

The show will definitely get things moving pretty quickly in the source material – and for us, the most notable thing is that there will be a television series so soon after the book comes out. What this represents is a lot of trust from HBO, who is still looking for more established hits with Game of Thrones ending and the currently uncertain future of Watchmen.

