advertisement

It may sound illogical to connect a supernatural Stephen King puzzle to one of the most realistic crime writers on television – but Richard Price will make you a believer.

Can a serious crime thriller really ask viewers to believe in the Boogeyman? “The Outsider” wants to find out.

“I hate stories where the zombies are on page seven and everyone on page eight says” Oh, sure, zombies “in an interview with IndieWire,” Showrunner and executive producer Richard Price. “It’s like, wait a minute – I don’t care whether it’s a policeman or a postman. How do you make a normal person not only believe in crazy shit that is not human – but act accordingly? “

advertisement

The question remains with Price’s mixture of police procedures and supernatural thrillers, as both the characters and the audience must be satisfied with answers based on the “crazy shit” Price speaks of. After five episodes that build a mystery, the central sixth entry in HBO’s Stephen King adaptation shows how the confusing central mystery is solved, and this is not the old-fashioned way. DNA evidence and eyewitnesses do not help investigators – there is a monster out there and they have to abide by its rules.

connected

connected

Everyone on the screen and outside is told the same amount in a make-or-break scene. After weeks of casework, P.I. Holly Gibney (played by Cynthia Erivo) finally presents her results to a frustrated team of police officers, lawyers and a traumatized widow. Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) has passed one dead end after another to explain how Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman) was involved in the brutal murder of a boy. Contradictory evidence and changing loyalties have created an inexplicable case for local investigators, so Ralph, his colleagues, and Glory (Julianne Nicholson), Terry’s wife, have high hopes for the long-awaited presentation of this newcomer.

But when the meticulous truth communicates its conclusions, curiosity soon becomes desperate. Holly gives a number of confusing but obvious facts, including how “a person cannot be in two realities at the same time” before carefully addressing polite requests: “Broaden your sense of what reality could mean,” and Then she drops the truth bomb: The killer is not a man at all, but a “malicious entity called El Coco” with supernatural shape-shifting abilities.

The crowd is quiet for a moment. Ralph drops his head. Howie (Bill Camp) asks Glory if she wants to go, but the confused onlooker shakes him off. “I think it’s real,” says Holly, presenting her plan to catch the “monster” until Glory snaps. “Are you kidding me?” She screams, interrupting Holly. “Is this your big plan to relieve my husband? By following the damn Boogeyman? Are you crazy?”

At that moment, Richard feared that his audience would react just like Glory. angry at being annoyed with well-founded explanations and logical answers, only to find out that the prime suspect is “the damn Boogeyman”. The audience is as interested as Glory, so who could blame someone yelling on their TV: “Are you kidding me?”

That could be the reason why he included Glory’s outbreak on the show since he wasn’t in the book.

“The big challenge was,” OK, there’s a Boogeyman out there, “Price said in an interview with IndieWire.” If someone came into this room and sat down and said, ‘Hey, I know this is going to go crazy, but he does Boogeyman is real, “What would it take me to believe and how long would it take me to believe?”

Bob Mahoney / HBO

Price is a compelling writer. Quite a few viewers of “The Night Of” were so enthusiastic about the crime drama from 2016 that they thought it was a real crime series. His earlier television work included more serious, well-founded police procedures, such as “The Wire” and “The Deuce”. None of these are true stories, but they are all told with a recognizable level of accuracy.

Until Holly’s explanation, it is also “The Outsider”. Sure, there is a scary guy in a hoodie hanging around the city and a nasty neck rash spreads strange behavior, but the series’ way of solving these puzzles was through policing. Everything could be explained with facts and evidence, or “stupid police shit”, as Ralph sarcastically calls it. However, as soon as viewers find out that the main suspect in Price’s latest hard-nosed thriller is a magical monster, “The Outsider” becomes something different from Price’s earlier works and, above all, what the audience might have assumed.

Not quite realistic or overwhelmed by the supernatural, the series is a combination of two genres: a police procedure (as Price is known for writing) and a classic Stephen King fear festival.

Even if King’s name is on the trailers right up to the opening credits, there is no guarantee that viewers knew that the latest HBO Sunday evening drama would prompt them to believe in the Boogeyman, as there is no guarantee that they know Holly Gibney from King’s other books (or the earlier Audience Network series “Mr. Mercedes”). In addition, King has just written dramas – like “The Shawshank Redemption” and “Misery” or newer crime novels like “Joyland” and “The Colorado Kid” – and Price didn’t feel obliged to recreate this novel piece by piece anyway.

“They assume that nobody knows anything; that this miniseries is her own thing, ”Price said. “There is no reference to” Mr. Mercedes. “There is no reference to Holly before. There is no reference to Stephen King, although this will be known. It’s just a story and you just write it. The worst thing in the world is to write something, provided people know something they actually don’t know. “What are you talking about?” “I thought you read my other books so you know where we are.” That’s not how it works. “

So the question remains: How do you gain the trust of the audience without relying on influences outside the show? Price first identified the characters that represent two opposing mentalities: Holly is the believer and Ralph is the skeptic. Therefore, Holly has to convince Ralph to believe in “el coco”, just like Price has to convince the audience.

“Ralph is a guy he thinks he does through his work – things that he can go to court to get convicted of, and how do you judge the supernatural?” Price asked. “So prepare (the audience) that Ralph is Ralph. We see things Ralph doesn’t see, but we also have Holly as a counterpoint. Ralph is the age of reason, Holly the age of faith. How do you get someone to take a number of centuries back into an age of belief mentality? This struggle is sliding wherever we go. “

Next, Price had to speed up the action and slow down the big reveal. Holly doesn’t appear in King’s book for a while, but Price knew he had to introduce her much earlier.

“You can’t wait to spend half the time with the co-protagonist. They want to speed it up,” he said. “A novel is chess. A television game is rapid chess. Momentum is so important for a script that it isn’t Roman is. “

Bob Mahoney / HBO

The Price series devours the action with cheek. What takes hundreds of pages in the novel is broken through in two episodes. However, such efficiency requires reinvention. Yes, the first two episodes are a compelling mix of intrigue and horror, but if you keep that pace, the story will be summed up in four instead of ten episodes, and it could undermine any emotional attachment to these flesh and blood characters.

“Everything we owe the book is the spirit of the book,” Price said. “If you drive faster, you have to get rid of all the exposure and writing, because there is no writing in a script. There is no author, no narrator, no long journeys into the characters’ inner voice. You have to do everything in two dimensions – not negative, but a theater is two-dimensional. (…) So you have to start with the murder of this child and end with this climax. How you get there in a two-dimensional medium will be different without exception. “

Viewers who read the book will notice the changes immediately. For one, Ralph’s son is not on the show at the camp – the child has died and death gives scenes between his father and his old baseball coach Terry Maitland an additional charge. Another important change concerns the angry detective Jack Hoskins (Marc Menchaca). In the book, the outsider of the same name visits him when he gives instructions on what to do next. But on the show, no voice whispers in Jack’s ear or a person sitting next to him in his house. Everything is internalized, so there is a possibility that he will hear things or be mentally impaired in some other way.

Until, that is, episode 6 (“The One About the Yiddish Vampire”). After Holly makes her case for the Boogeyman, Jack’s invisible demons become a terrible life. When he comes out of the shower, Jack’s dead mother shows up and rushes across the room to beat her son bloody. Ralph also behaves differently after hearing Holly’s case. Alone in his house, he starts talking to his dead son as if he were still alive to hear him. Those supernatural moments, both screaming big and quietly small, are held back until Holly reveals the true nature of “The Outsider” and they help move the show from one genre to the next. (Price admits that his show consists of two genres, but insists that he never saw them like this – “Genres are an artificial construct.”)

Book fans probably noticed another significant change at the end of episode 6 when Holly and Jack Hoskins took a menacing ride together. This is not the case in King’s novel and suggests further changes. It is not clear whether “The Outsider” will end like the book or at its own discretion (other episodes have not been reviewed), but Price is already planning for the future. He said he was already working on season two when IndieWire spoke to him in January.

“It’s like pulling a rabbit out of a glass hat – of course there will be another one (if HBO wants one),” Price said. “There is no series that, if it goes well, doesn’t want a second season.”

In five episodes, “The Outsider” won more viewers every week. If Price makes the audience believe in Episode 6, they’ll be with him for another round.

“The Outsider” broadcasts new episodes on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement