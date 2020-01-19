advertisement

Apple TV + presented the trailer for “Visible: Out on Television” on Sunday on the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour. In accordance with our vision pun theme, we can assure you that it is a high resolution preview.

The five-part television event, produced by Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz, examines the importance of television as an intimate medium that has shaped American conscience and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television to describe Apple ,

The documentary series combines archive material with interviews with important actors from the movement and the screen and is told by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe. In each hour-long episode, topics such as invisibility, homophobia, the development of the LGBTQ character on the screen and the appearance in the television industry are examined.

advertisement

Also read: Meryl Streep tells an animated short film for Earth Day for Apple TV +

Watch the “Visible” trailer from the video above. With handkerchiefs.

All episodes of “Visible: Out on Television” will be adequately premiered on Valentine’s Day, February 14th.

Apple TV + is available in the Apple TV app for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, and on tv.apple.com for $ 4.99 per month ,

Apple TV + finally starts on Friday with four original series, some children’s programs and a little non-fiction. But Apple’s upcoming streaming service, which is the tech giant’s attempt to compete with Netflix and Amazon, will release even more programs from star players like M. Night Shyamalan and Octavia Spencer in the coming months. TheWrap has summarized all shows that have been discontinued for the streaming service or are currently under development. So you know what you get when you sign up for $ 4.99 a month. We also noted which series will be available starting November 1st. Also read: Apple TV +: How a technology company built a streaming service from scratch by going all-in with originals Apple TV +

“The morning show” Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston take a look at the dark side of morning television and play the leading role in the drama series. Witherspoon comes to the conclusion of her HBO hit “Big Little Lies” and Aniston returns to television in a leading role for the first time since her hit sitcom “Friends” went off the air. Steve Carell will also appear in the Kerry Ehrin series. (Available at startup) Apple TV +

“Dickinson” This comedy series will star Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson, examining the limitations of society, gender, and family that she experienced as a budding writer. The show was written by Alena Smith and directed by David Gordon Green. (Available at startup) Apple TV +

“Ghostwriter” A reinvention of the popular original series follows four children, who are brought together by a mysterious ghost in a local bookstore and have to band together to free fictional characters from literature. (Available at startup) Apple TV +

“See” Francis Lawrence, best known for directing “Red Sparrow” and the last three “Hunger Games” films, will stage this Steven Knight drama with Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard. The science fiction series takes place in a future where people are born blind. (Available at startup) Apple TV +

“For all mankind” Ronald D. Moore, showrunner of “Outlander” and “Battlestar Galactica”, launched the science fiction drama with the idea that the Cold War space race will never end. He created the series together with the executive producers of “Fargo”, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. (Available at startup) Apple TV +

“Helper” The first series was created as part of the Sesame Workshop partnership with Apple, the show stars Cody and a team of lively monsters who are happy to help solve problems. It all starts with a plan. (Available at startup) Apple TV +

“Snoopy in space” A new original from Peanuts Worldwide and DHX Media takes viewers on a journey with Snoopy as he pursues his dreams of becoming an astronaut. Together, Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts crew take command of the International Space Station and explore the moon and beyond. (Available at startup) Apple TV +

Oprah Winfrey documentaries As part of Oprah’s multi-year content deal with Apple, she announced that she was working on a documentary titled “Toxic Labor” and a multi-part, untitled series on mental health. She also brings her book club back as “Oprah’s Book Club” show. (“Oprah’s Book Club” will be available at launch) Getty

“Servant” “Sixth Sense” and “Glass” director M. Night Shyamalan will produce this psychological thriller with Tony Basgallop as executive producer. Lauren Ambrose and Rupert Grint play the lead role as a young couple hiring a nanny (Nell Tiger Free) to take care of the newborn. (Premiere on November 28th) Apple TV +

“To be honest” Based on Kathleen Barber’s novel of the same name, the series revolves around investigative reporter Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer), who follows an old murder case in her podcast and examines America’s obsession with podcasts about true crime. Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins and Mekhi Phifer also star, and Reese Witherspoon produces. Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo from Chernin Entertainment will also act as executive producers. (Premiere on December 6th) Getty Images

“Amazing stories” Steven Spielberg will produce the revival of “Amazing Stories”, the science fiction and horror anthology that he put together for NBC for two seasons in the 1980s. After some modifications behind the scenes, including the farewell of the original show runner Bryan Fuller, the makers of “Once Upon A Time”, Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, have registered for the restart. Getty Images

“Calls” Timothée Hochet’s new, short English adaptation of the French series will take an innovative form of storytelling, using real audio sources and minimal visual elements. Canal + group

“Defend Jacob” Described as a gripping, characterful thriller based on the 2012 novel by William Landay, “Defending Jacob” stars as Chris Evans. The screenwriter is the screenwriter “Planet of the Apes”, Mark Bomback. Getty Images

“At home before dark” The mystery series follows a girl who moves from Brooklyn to a small town on the lake and then reveals a cold case that the residents tried to bury. The project was inspired by the real story of Hilde Lysiak, a young investigative reporter who uncovered a murder in her hometown of Selinsgrove, PA and attracted national and international attention. Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess will play the main role. Getty Images

“My fame was I had such friends” Jennifer Garner is in the J.J. Abram’s series is based on Amy Silverstein’s 2017 memoir about an exceptional group of women who supported Silverstein while waiting for a second life-saving heart transplant. Getty Images

“Pachinko” An eight-part adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s 2017 bestseller, Apple’s “Epic-in-Scope” adaptation by “Pachinko”, will be shown in Korea, Japan and America. “The Terror” alum Soo Hugh will serve as the showrunner. Apple

“Foundation, endowment” Based on Isaac Asimov’s novel series of the same name, starring Jared Harris and Lee Pace, this series traces the future history of mankind during and after the decline and fall of a cross-galaxy empire. David S. Goyer serves as the showrunner. Getty Images

“Central Park” Josh Gad and Loren Bouchard will produce this animated music series about a family of caretakers who live and work in Central Park – and ultimately save. Voices include Gad, Kristen Bell, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. Getty Images

“At home” The 10-part documentaries deal with innovative houses around the world and the people who built them. Matt Tyrnauer leads and functions as one of the executive producers. Getty Images

“Little America” This show tells the stories of immigrants in America based on real stories published in Epic Magazine. The show is written and starred by Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, the couple behind the successful romantic comedy “The Big Sick”, which hit theaters in summer 2017 and was a critical and commercial success. Getty Images

“Little voice” The dramedy with original music by Sara Bareilles focuses on finding your authentic voice in the early 20s and is inspired by New York’s diverse musicality. It is run by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television. Getty Images

“Mythical Search” Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, both co-created by “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” will play McElhenney as the director of a video game development studio. F. Murray Abraham, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby and Danny Pudi also play the leading roles. Getty Images

“Shantaram” An international drama series based on Gregory David Robert’s novel “Shantaram” shows Charlie Hunnam as Lin, a man who has fled an Australian prison and is starting a new life in Bombay. The series was written and produced by Eric Warren Singer. Getty Images

Brie Larson project untitled Based on Amaryllis Fox’s memoir entitled “Life Undercover”, Brie Larson will play the lead role in the untitled series as a young woman who was recruited for the CIA. The author and executive producer of “Animal Kingdom” Megan Martin is in talks to write and produce the series by Medias Res. Photographed for TheWrap by Patrick Fraser

Untitled Curtis Sittenfeld project Inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld’s short story collection “You Think It, I’m Say It.” Colleen McGuinness acts as the showrunner, while Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter act as executive producers. Eliminated due to scheduling conflicts. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Unnamed Damien Chazelle project Damien Chazelle, who was the youngest ever to win the Oscar for Best Director, will write, direct and produce a one-hour drama for Apple together with executive producers Jordan Horowitz and Frank Berger. Getty Images

“Time Bandits” Taika Waititi develops an adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 film “Time Bandits” for Apple. Waititi will co-write and lead the pilot project for the potential series produced jointly by Anonymous Content, Paramount Television and MRC. In addition to Gilliam and producer Dan Halsted, he will also act as executive producer. Getty

“Mr. Corman” Joseph Gordon-Levitt writes, stages, produces and plays the main role in “Mr. Corman ”, a dramedy series that is under development at Apple TV +. The show, created by A24 and Gordon-Levitt’s HitRECord banner, follows the life of a public school teacher (Gordon-Levitt) in San Fernando Valley, California. Getty

“Mosquito Coast” Justin Theroux will play a leading role in this series based on his uncle Paul Theroux’s novel from 1981. The series production follows an idealist who uproots his family to Latin America. Neil Cross, the creator of “Luther”, will write the first episode with Tom Bissell and act as the showrunner of the series. Getty

“Swagger” “Black Panther” and “Us” star Winston Duke lead this basketball drama by NBA superstar Kevin Durant. Duke will appear as Ike, a youth basketball coach and former star player. The series went into production this month. TheWrap

“Lisey’s story” Clive Owen and Julianne Moore are featured in this limited series by Stephen King and J.J. Abrams. Based on King’s 2006 best-selling novel, the deeply personal thriller Lisey (Moore) follows two years after her husband’s death. A series of events confront her with amazing realities about her husband that she had suppressed and forgotten. Getty

“Master of the Air” This limited drama series from World War II comes from Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg and will be the first series produced by Apple. The show is based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller and follows the deeply personal story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep. It is the third series in Spielberg and Hank’s “WWII Saga” after “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific”, both of which were broadcast on HBO. Getty

“Ted Lasso” Jason Sudeikis brings his unsuspecting football coach Ted Lasso back for a new series on Apple TV +. “Ted Lasso” – named after the character Sudeikis first played on NBC during Premier League coverage – plays “Saturday Night Live” alumni as an idealistic all-American football coach hired to lead an English football club, although he’s not a soccer coach experience at all. Sudeikis will not only play the leading role, but will also act as the author and executive producer of the comedy for which a series order has been placed. NBC