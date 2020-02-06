advertisement

An Ottawa businessman claims to have burned $ 1 million in cash to prevent his ex-wife.

Bruce McConville, 55, has long resisted a court order to make an affidavit regarding the status of his finances, which means the authorities cannot find out what he owes to child and spouse maintenance.

advertisement

As a result, McConville paid nothing to his ex-wife. He is also accused of ignoring a Supreme Court order to pay the court $ 300,000 in security, and has opposed another court order ordering him not to sell his property.

McConville appeared on January 28 in a petition for contempt in which he told Supreme Court Justice Kevin Phillips that he had sold both real estate and businesses before making a total of 1,050 through 25 withdrawals from six different bank accounts .000 CAD (GBP 583,565) withdrawn in cash.

He said he had the ATM receipts to prove that he had withdrawn the money, but he no longer had the $ 1 million – a statement that confused Justice Phillips.

Ottawa Citizen reports that when Justice Phillips asked what McConville did with the money, the businessman simply replied, “I destroyed it.”

Justice Phillips replied:

You lost me. What do you mean?

McConville was reported to have expressed concern about a relationship with a daughter before claiming that he had destroyed “about a million and thirty-nine thousand dollars” in two bonfires. $ 743,000 on September 23 and $ 296,000 on December 15.

Justice Phillips replied:

How does destroying over a million dollars benefit your child?

The ex-husband admitted that he had no evidence of the bonfires since he had not filmed them and said there were no witnesses to the scenes, which prompted Judge Phillips to note that the allegation was “hard to believe.” ” be.

McConville claimed that he had burned the money out of “frustration” with the divorce proceedings, pointing out that it “is not something that (he) would normally do”.

I am not an extremely materialistic person. Small things have a big impact. I’ve always been frugal. That’s why my business existed for 31 years.

Justice Phillips was not convinced by McConville’s story and accused him of “clearly and deliberately thwarting the court and the proper administration of the judiciary”.

He sentenced the businessman to 30 days in prison and warned him that he would face “criminal consequences” if he did not tell the truth in future court records.

At the end of his 30 days, McConville could face fines for failing to comply with court orders to file a complete and honest report on his financial affairs and reveal where the $ 1 million was located.

He has to pay $ 2,000 a day directly to his ex-wife; Fines that are independent of future child and spouse maintenance payments.

Speaking to McConville, Justice Phillips added:

I do not believe you. I do not trust you. I don’t think you’re honest.

I urge you to comply with the rules as they incur $ 2,000 a day, so you lose everything.

Judge Phillips described McConville’s actions as “morally reprehensible” and pointed out that his claim “deliberately and directly” is undermining his children’s interests.

u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “fb-post ” data-href = “https://www.facebook.com/a7design.architecture/posts/10218530878096577 ” data-width = “500 “> n u003cblockquote cite = ” https://www.facebook.com/a7design.architecture/posts/10218530878096577 “class = ” fb-xfbml-parse-ignore “> n u003cp> In in the meantime … On Dino News .. 🦖 Chaz, the Carnataur, has made the crossing 🌊 and is currently resting in a secure connection … u003c / p> n u003cp> Posted by u003ca “target =” _ blank ” rel = “nofollow”> Andre Bisson u003c / a> on u003ca href = “https://www.facebook.com/a7design.architecture/posts/10218530878096577 ” target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow”> Saturday, January 18, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003c / div> n u003c / div> Chaz was not a cheap household accessory that cost £ 1,000, while none Andre plans to build his own Jurassic Park in the garden he fan. As for the neighbors, “though they think I’m an idiot, they find it great, although I have not seen them all,” he said. Class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 730px”> “u003cimg class =” size-full wp-image-756229 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content / uploads /2020/02/Andre-Bisson-Dinosaur-Chaz-2.jpg “alt = ” Andre Bisson Dinosaur Chaz 2 “width = ” 720 “height = ” 960 “srcset = ” https : / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Andre-Bisson-Dinosaur-Chaz-2.jpg 720w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/02 / Andre-Bisson-Dinosaurier-Chaz-2-351×468.jpg 351w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Andre-Bisson-Dinosaurier-Chaz -2 -263×350.jpg 263w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Andre-Bisson-Dinosaur-Chaz-2-207×276.jpg 207w, https: // www .unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Andre-Bisson-Dinosaurier-Chaz-2-414×552.jpg 414w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = “Media Credit”> Andre Bisson / Facebook u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Andre hoped he would take Chaz to W can bring home Christmas, but logistically it was simply not possible (the director of the park even wrote to him personally) excuse me). u003c / p> n u003cp> In fact, because of the delay, Tamba Park even sent out Dave, a smaller, no less violent dino. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 1546px”> “u003cimg class =” size-full wp-image-756404 “src =” https: // www .unilad.co.uk /wp-content/uploads/2020/02/theo.jpg “alt =” “width =” 1536 “height =” 2048 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / theo.jpg 1536w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/theo-351×468.jpg 351w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/theo-263×350.jpg 263w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/theo-207×276 .jpg 207w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/theo-414×552.jpg 414w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> Nach Chaz’s skin got wet in a downpour and he had a balloon weight of up to two tons, and when he finally arrived, “seven people couldn’t lift or move him … so they had to organize a JCB to get him out”. His long awaited arrival failed a storm with Theo, with Andre who says: The block didn’t want to go to school because he didn’t want to leave him thought he was home alone – he wanted to take him on the yellow crane. He said he was hungry, so we cooked fish sticks and fed him. Theo and Chaz are the best buddies – he has a dinosaur as a pet! U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> Chaz would not be held back, Chaz is expanding into new territory … Chaz has found a way. U003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it via u003ca href = “mailto: story@unilad.com ” target = “_ blank “rel = ” to UNILAD. nofollow “> story@unilad.com “: “2020-02-06T15: 19: 26”, “publishedAtUTC”: “2020” -02-06T15: 19: 26Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-02-06T15: 32: 22 “,” updatedAtUTC “:” 2020-02-06T15: 32: 22Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true, “id”: “$ Article: 756184.author”, “typename”: “Author”}, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 756184 .categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}),” featuredImage “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/ 2020/02 / Chaz-the-Guernsey-Dinosaur .jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __ typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 756184.author “: {” name “:” Cameron Frew “,” Avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 01 / Cameron-Frew.png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 756184.categories.0 ” : {“name”: “Life”, “slug”: “life”, “__ typename”: “category”}, “article: 756248”: {“id”: “756248”, “staticLink”: “https: //www.unilad.co.uk/science/beating-heart-under-surface-of-pluto- controls-his-wind-scientist-discover / “,” Title “:” Beating heart under the surface of Pluto controls his Wind, Scientists Discover “,” Summary “:” Scientists have discovered Pluto’s ice-cold “beating heart” Control and circulate its wind as if a heart were circulating blood around a body. This heart-shaped structure made of frozen nitrogen – known as Tombaugh Regio – is said to control the winds of the dwarf planet and could possibly be the reason for the fascinating development / science / beating-heart-under-surface-by-pluto-controls-its-wind-scientists -discover / “title = ” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n” “body”: ” u003cdiv class = ” Media-Credit-Container Alignnone “style = “width: 712px “> u003cimg class = “wp-image-756256 size-desktop ” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02 /Pluto_thuumb_-702×369.jpg “alt = ” Beating heart under the surface of Pluto controls its wind, scientists discover “width = ” 702 “height =” 369 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Pluto_thuumb_-702×369.jpg 702w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Pluto_thuumb_-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Pluto_thuumb_-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads /2020/02/Pluto_thuumb_-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /02/Pluto_thuumb_-667×350.jpg 667w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Pluto_thuumb_.jpg 1200w “sizes = ” (max-width: 768px) 100vw , 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” Media Credit “> NASA u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Scientists have found that Pluto’s ice-cold ‘beating heart’ is blowing his wind can control and circulate, much like a heart circulates blood around a body. This heart-shaped structure of frozen nitrogen – known as the Tombaugh Regio – is said to control the winds of the dwarf planet and may be the reason for the fascinating landscape features that have recently appeared on the Tombaugh Regio varied surface was found. Before NASA’s New Horizons mission started in 2006, astrophysicists believed that Pluto’s surface would be flat and sterile, with little difference. However, this turned out to be far from it, as scientists discovered a surprising amount of geological diversity. Class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 712px”> “size-desktop wp-image-756258” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 / 02 / planet-pluto-702×341 .jpg “alt =” Pluto “width =” 702 “height =” 341 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02 /planet-pluto-702×341.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/planet-pluto-524×255.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / planet-pluto-414×201.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/planet-pluto-720×350. jpg 720w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/planet-pluto.jpg 800w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = “media-credit “> Pikrepo u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Pluto’s thin atmosphere mainly consists of nitrogen gas, also a prefabricated element together with methane and carbon monoxide in the earth’s atmosphere part of the Pluto surface in a heart-like shape that, according to the scientists, controls the circulation of the nitrogen winds around the planet. Every day a thin layer of the frozen nitrogen warms up and evaporates before it condenses and freezes again after night. This emerges from the new findings of the AGU (https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200204112548.htm) “_ blank” rel = “noopener noreferrer nofollow”> Journal of Geophysical Research. “This fascinating cycle is causing Pluto’s atmosphere to circulate. This is a phenomenon known as retro rotation. U003c / p> n u003cp> When the air blows close to the surface of Pluto, heat becomes , Ice grains and haze particles transported in a way that creates streaks of dark wind and plains in the north and northwest of the planet. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 589px “>” u003cimg class = “size-desktop wp-image-756288” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/ 2020/02 / Internal_Structure_of_Pluto-579×468.jpg” alt = ” Pluto “width =” 579 “height =” 468 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/02 / Interne_Strektur_des_Pluto-579×468.jpg 579w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Internal_Structure_of_Pluto-433×350.jpg 433w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Internal_Structure_of_Pluto-342×276.jpg 34 2w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Internal_Structure_of_Pluto-683×552.jpg 683w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /02/Internal_Structure_of_Pluto.jpg 1238w “sizes = ” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit “> u003ca href = ” https: // commons. wikimedia.org/wiki/File: Internal_Structure_of_Pluto.jpg “> Wikipedia u003c / a> u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> The new study has helped scientists to better understand processes that ave led to Pluto’s unexpectedly fascinating landscapes and illuminated comparisons between Pluto and Earth. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> The lead author of the study, Tanguy Bertrand, astrophysicist and planetary researcher at NASA Ames Research Center in California – u003ca href = “https://news.agu.org/press- release / plutos-icy-heart-makes-winds-blow / “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” noopener noreferrer nofollow This underlines the fact that Plutos atmosphere and winds – even if the density of the atmosphere is very low is – it can hit the surface. Before new horizons everyone thought of Pluto would become a net ball – completely flat, almost no variety. But it is completely different. It has many different landscapes and we try to understand what is going on there . U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 235px “> u003cimg class = “wp-image-756260 ” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/download-7. jpg “alt =” Pluto “width =” 225 “height =” 225 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ download-7.jpg 225w, https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/download-7-140×140.jpg 140w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = “Media credit “> u003Ca href = “https: //en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pluto” > Wikipedia u003c / a> u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp > u003cstrong> Candice Hansen-Koharcheck, a planetary scientist from Arizona Planetary Science Institute, who was not involved in the new study, also spoke about the interesting development: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp > It’s pretty much what you’re doing based on the topography or specifics of the setting. I am impressed that Pluto’s models are so advanced that you can talk about regional weather. (…) This whole concept of Pluto’s beating heart is a wonderful way to think about it. u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> The wind patterns spread by Pluto’s cold heart could well explain why there are dark plains and wind strips west of the Sputnik Planitia Basin. u003c / p> n u003cp> Winches can transport heat that could heat the surface or remove and darken the ice by transporting and depositing haze particles. As found in the study, the landscapes could look completely different if Pluto’s winds were directed in a different direction. If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via u003ca href = “mailto: story@unilad.com ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> story @ unilad.com u003c / a> u003c / em> u003c / p> n “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-02-06T14: 46: 25 “,” publishedAtUTC “:” 2020-02-06T14: 46 : 25Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-02-06T15: 11 “: 45”, “updatedAtUTC”: “2020-02-06T15: 11: 45Z”, “author”: {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “$ Article: 756248.author”, “typename”: “Author”}, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 756248.categories.0 “,” typename “:” category “}),” featuredImage “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ Pluto_thuumb_.jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 756248.author “: {” name “:” Julia Banim “,” avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/ 2019/04 / Julia-Banim-Sml.png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Artic le : 756248.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Science “,” slug “:” science “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” Article: 756234 “: {” id “:” 756234 “, “staticLink”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/eleanor-the-giant-echidna-is-so-chonky-she-survived-getting-hit-by-car/”, “title” : “Eleanor, the giant Echidna, survives a car accident”, “Summary”: ” u003cp> It’s not fat, it’s power: Meet Eleanor, an Echidna who survived a car accident. Australia’s bushfire crisis has resulted in the deaths of billions of animals when flames penetrated habitats and the creatures left no place in the flames. It’s been a terrible half a year, but despite all of these adversities, a u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/eleanor-the-giant-echidna-is-so-chonky-she – survived the hit by car / “title =” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: ” u003cdiv class = ” media-credit -container alignnone “style =” width: 1210px “>” cimg class = “wp-image-756269 size-full” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Eleanor -the-Chonky-Echidna.jpg “alt = ” Eleanor The Giant Echidna is so chunky that she survived when she was hit by car “width = ” 1200 “height = ” 630 ” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Eleanor-the-Chonky-Echidna.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp- content / uploads / 2020/02 / Eleanor-the-Chonky-Echidna-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Eleanor-the-Chonky -Echidna -524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-conte nt / uploads / 2020/02 / Eleanor-the-Chonky-Echidna-414×217.jpg 414w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / upload s / 2020/02 / Eleanor-the-Chonky- Echidna-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Eleanor-the-Chonky-Echidna-667×350 .jpg 667w “Sizes =” (maximum width: 768px ) 100vw, 728px /> “Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary / Facebook / span>” n u003cp> u003cstrong> It’s not fat, it’s power: Meet Eleanor, an Echidna so cheesy that she survived to be hit by a car. Australian bushfire crisis has seen the death of billions of animals as it blazes through habitats, leaving creatures with no place to go amid the flames. U003c / p> n u003cp> It has been a terrible 6 months, but through all that misfortune, a little glimmer of light has popped up – and his name is Eleanor u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “Medien-credit -Container alignnone . “Style =” width: 5477px “>” cimg class = “size-full wp-image-756272” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /02/PA-20856706.jpg “alt = ” Echidna Australia Travel Stock “width = ” 5467 “height = ” 3645 “srcset = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-20856706.jpg 5467w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-20856706-262×175.jpg 262w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-20856706-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02 /PA-20856706-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/202 0/02 / PA-20856706-702×468.jpg 702w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-20856706-524×350.jpg 524w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-20856706-414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-20856706 -828×552.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-20856706-525×350.jpg 525w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> ” PA Images “” “” “” “” “” “” “The chubby Echidna was at Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary in Hobart, Tasmania, z medical treatment, after being stopped by a vehicle, the situation could have been bad, but Eleanor’s glorious obesity disturbed – the stubborn lady escaped the ordeal with only slight bruises> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive-fb-post “> n u003cdiv id = “fb-root “> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cscript async = “1 ” defer = “1” crossorigin = “anonymous” src = “https: // connect .facebook.net / de_DE / sdk.js # xfbml = 1 & version = v6.0 “> u003c / script> u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = ” f b-post “data-href = ” https: // www .facebook.com / Bonorong / photos / rpp.253974211287114 / 3694623757222125 /? type = 3 & theater “data-width = ” 500 “> n u003cblockquote cite = ” https://www.facebook.com/Bonorong /photos/a.254440471240488/3694623757222125/? type = 3 “class = ” fb-xfbml-parse-ignore “> n u003cp> Possibly the thickest Echidna we have ever seen !! 😝This beautiful lady was cut off by a car, but luckily she was lucky just one target. Posted by u003ca href = “https: //www.facebook.com/Bonorong/ ” target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow”> Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary “on” https://www.facebook.com/Bonorong/photos/a.254440471240488/3694623757222125/?type = 3 “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> Wednesday, January 29, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> The nature reserve wrote in a Facebook post: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> Possibly the thickest Echidna we’ve ever seen! ! This fine lady was cut off from a car, but luckily had only a few small bruises! She has now been released. How beautiful is it ?! (By the way, she is sedated in this photo!) The short-beaked Tasmanian Echidna resembles a hedgehog or porcupine, although it is covered with fur and hollow, barbless feathers. Although it is a mammal, it also lays eggs, making it one of five monotremes in the world, along with three other Echidna species and a platypus species. U003c / p> n u003cp> The animals (with stable population) are scattered across Australia, Tasmania and New Guinea and remain active for themselves during the day and at night (depending on which foods are available). u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit- container alignnone” style = “width: 5928px”> “cimg class =” size-full wp-image-756274 “src =” https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-44873646.jpg “alt =” Echidna Australia “width =” 5918 “height =” 3929 “srcset =” https: //www.unilad. co.uk /wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-44873646.jpg 5918w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-44873646-262×175.jpg 262w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-44873646-702×466.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads / 2020/02 / PA-44873646-524×348.jpg 524w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-44873646-414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-44873646-828×550 .jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-44873646-527×350.jpg 527w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px u003cspan class = “media-credit “> PA Images u003c / span u003c / div n u003cp u003cstrong u003c San Diego Zoo further explained the standard Echidna day on its u003ca href = “https: / /animals.sandiegozoo.org/animals/echidna “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> website u003c / a>: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> The typical day of an Echidna begins with finding something to eat. Like anteaters, the Echidna has no teeth. So how does it eat? The Echidna has a long, sticky tongue with which it can catch and chew its food: ants, termites or earthworms. Once the food is localized, the Echidna with its large, sharp tongue tears into the mound or nest claws and then uses the 6-inch (15 cm) tongue to pinch the beetles or worms.[U003c / p> n u003cp> to lick. Hard balls at the base of the tongue and on the palate grind the food into a paste for swallowing. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> The Echidna is also one of the oldest living species on earth and to find ways to survive while other animals are threatened with extinction – it has been pretty much unchanged and confuses scientists and researchers to this day. u003c / p> n u003cp> We wish Eleanor all the best for her beautiful future. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via u003ca href = “mailto: story@unilad.com ” target = “_ blank “rel =” nofollow “> story@unilad.com u003c / a u003c / em u003c / p n”, “publishedAt”: “2020-02-06T13: 57: 16”, “publishedAtUTC”: “2020-02-06T13: 57: 16Z”, “updatedAt”: “2020-02-06T13: 57: 16”, “updatedAtUTC”: “2020-02-06T13: 57: 16Z”, “author”: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” $ Article: 756234.author “,” typename “:” Author “},” categories “: ({” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 756234.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}),” featuredImage “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/02 / Eleanor-the-Chonky-Echidna.jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __ typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 756234.author “: {” name “:” Cameron Frew “,” avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / Cameron-Frew.png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 756234.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Animals “,” slug “:” animals “,” __typename “:” Category “},” Article: 751968 “: {” id “: “751968”, “staticLink”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/campaign/microgap-paddle-and- pick-lets-you-see-london-and-save-the-environment-at-the -same-time / “,” title “:” With Microgap Paddle And Pick you can see London while protecting the environment “,” summary “:” u003cp> In partnership with Visit Britain When most people think about travel, they think they think they have to cut their butts for months to be able to afford it – but what people don’t know is: a With Microgap, they can discover hidden gems on their own doorstep. For the uninitiated, a Microgap is a u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/campaign/microgap-paddle-and-pick-lets-you-see-london-and-save-the- environment -at the same time / “title =” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: “In partnership with u003ca href =” https: // www .visitbritain.com / gb / en / campaigns / mymicrogap “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> Visit Great Britain u003c / a> u003c / h1> n u003cdiv class = ” Align a media credit container “style = ” width: 1210px “> u003cimg class = ” wp-image-755620 size-full “src = ” https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / 1Pic.jpg “alt = ” Microgap paddles and picks allow you to see London while protecting the environment “width = ” 1200 “height =” 630 “srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/1Pic.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / 1Pic-702×369.jpg 702w, https: //www.un ilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/1Pic-524×275.jpg 524w, https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/1Pic -414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/1Pic-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content / uploads / 2020 /02/1Pic-667×350.jpg 667w “Sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” Active360 “/ span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> When most people travel think, remember spending months working your butt just to afford it – but what people don’t know is: a Microgap lets you discover hidden gems on your doorstep. A Microgap is a way for beginners to experience all the fun, excitement and adventure of a gap year without a big budget and right here in the UK. u003c / p> n u003cp> Unglaublicherweise zieht London, eine der berühmtesten Städte der Welt, jedes Jahr mehr als 30 Millionen Besucher aus Übersee an. Mit seiner historischen Architektur, den kultigen roten Bussen und der atemberaubenden Skyline ist es nicht schwer zu verstehen, warum. Class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 5264px”> “size-full wp-image-755591” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-48674325.jpg” alt = “London city skyline” width = “5254” height = “3235” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA- 48674325.jpg 5254w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-48674325-702×432.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-48674325-524×323.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-48674325-414×255.jpg 414w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-48674325-828×510.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02 /PA-48674325-568×350.jpg 568w “Größen =” (maximale Breite: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” Medienguthaben “> PA Images u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Aber wenn es darum geht Was hat London wirklich zu bieten, wenn es darum geht, die Hauptstadt für Freiwilligena rbeit zu besuchen, als würde man in ein Flugzeug steigen, um einem Elefantenwaisenhaus auf halbem Weg um den Planeten zu helfen? Nun, eigentlich ziemlich viel. U003c / p> n u003cp> Hier kommt Paddle and Pick mit Active360 ins Spiel. U003c / p> n u003cp> Paddleboarding ist vielleicht etwas, woran Sie bisher nur gedacht haben die Bahamas, aber wussten Sie, dass es tatsächlich möglich ist, dies auf unserer eigenen Themse zu tun? Und wenn das nicht genug ist, um Sie zu verführen, können Sie gleichzeitig auch die Umwelt schonen. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “Medien-Kredit-Container-Ausrichtung” style = “width: 1290px “>” size-full wp-image-755594 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/1V2.jpg “alt = “Paddleboarding London” width = “1280” height = “960” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/1V2.jpg 1280w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/1V2-624×468.jpg 624w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /02/1V2-467×350.jpg 467w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/1V2-368×276.jpg 368w, https://www.unilad.co.uk /wp-content/uploads/2020/02/1V2-736×552.jpg 736w “Größen =” (maximale Breite: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cSpanklasse =” Medienguthaben “> Active360 u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Es wird geschätzt, dass jedes Jahr bis zu 300 Tonnen Müll in die Themse geworfen werden. Forscher haben auch herausgefunden, dass bis zu 75% der Fische in der Themse Kunststofffasern im Darm haben, die die gesamte Nahrungskette betreffen. U003c / p> n u003cp> Es ist ein großes Problem, das wir vor Ort haben and globally.u003c/p>nu003cp>So in order to create a cleaner, healthier environment, Active360 created Paddle and Pick, a charitable activity that lets you paddle along the River Thames, seeing the sights and sounds of London town from the water itself, while clearing rubbish from it.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 1290px”>u003cimg class=”size- full wp-image-755592″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2.jpg” alt=”Paddleboarding London” width= “1280” height=”960″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2.jpg 1280w, https://www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2-624×468.jpg 624w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2-467×350.jpg 467w, https://www.unilad.co.uk /wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2-368×276.jpg 368w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2-736×552.jpg 736w” sizes=” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Active360u003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>If you’ve never experienced paddleboarding before, it’s a lot of fun and really easy to learn — and you’ll get a proper workout from it. Kneeling or standing on a big surfboard-type board, you’ll use a long paddle to pull yourself along the water, taking in the peaceful surroundings as you go.u003c/p>nu003cp>As you move along the river, seeing London from a vantage point a bit more off the beaten track, you’ll probably see bits of plastic floating about — everything from thoughtlessly discarded water bottles to shopping bags and broken garden chairs — that you can scoop up and keep with you for proper disposal once you’re out of the water.u003c/p>nu003cp>At the end of the day, you’ll not only have learned a new water sport, but you’ll also have the satisfaction of knowing you’ve helped clear a part of the river from the blight of plastic pollution.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 1290px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-755596″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2Pic.jpg” alt=”Paddleboard London ” width=”1280″ height=” 960″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2Pic.jpg 1280w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2Pic-624×468.jpg 624w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2Pic-467×350.jpg 467w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2Pic-368×276.jpg 368w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2Pic-736×552.jpg 736w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Active360u003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>And after you’re back on dry land, the guides at Active360 will give you more advice on how to cut down on your plastic use, so you can go away feeling empowered to be greener in your everyday life.u003c/p>nu003cp>Eco-tourism and giving back to the communities you’re visiting can take many shapes or forms… including paddleboarding down the River Thames.u003c/p>nu003cp>So why not give it a try? See London from a different perspective and give back to nature at the same time on a Microgap.u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-02-06T13:39:09″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-02-06T13:39:09Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-02-06T13:39:09″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-02-06T13:39:09Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:751968.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:751968.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”},{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:751968.categories.1″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/4.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:751968.author”:{“name”:”Niamh Shackleton”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Niamh-Shackleton.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:751968.categories.0″:{“name”:”Campaign”,”slug”:”campaign”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:751968.categories.1″:{“name”:”Hidden”,”slug”:”hidden”,”__typename” :”Category”}} .

advertisement