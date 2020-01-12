advertisement

It has been announced that the Oscars 2020 will not have a host this year.

According to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke: “With the Academy, we decided that there would be no traditional host, repeating for us what worked last year.

“[It will have] huge entertainment values, great music, comedy and the power of the stars.

“We expect us to have a very commercial set of nominations and a lot of incredible elements have come together that make us think that we are going to have a very entertaining show again.”

Last year, for the 91st Academy Awards, the ceremony was also broadcast without a host.

Kevin Hart was originally responsible for this work. However, he retired from office after controversy surrounded him over anti-gay insults he had made in the past.

Instead, stars such as Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph presented awards without the introduction of a host.

The Oscars became “hostless” in 1989.

The 2020 Oscar nominations will be released on Monday, January 13.

The ceremony will then take place on February 9.

