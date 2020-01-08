advertisement

LOS ANGELES – The 2020 Oscars in February will not have a host again, ABC Television Entertainment headquarters said Wednesday.

“Let me confirm it now. Together with the Academy (of Motion Pictures), we have decided that again there will be no traditional hosts this year, “Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, told television reporters.

The 2019 Oscars were the first in 30 years to receive no hosts and saw audiences on the ABC broadcaster reach 29.6 million Americans, breaking a four-year downfall trend for the live ceremony.

Burke said the decision not to host a Feb. 9 event, the most prestigious awards in the film business, was prompted by good reviews last year, when the rock band Queen opened the show with a live performance to celebrate the success at box. of “Bohemian Rapsody” music.

Burke said the organizers planned to “replicate what worked for us last year – great entertainment values, great musical numbers, great comedy.”

“Many extraordinary elements have already come together and convinced us that we will have a very entertaining show again,” she added, without giving details.

Nominations for the 2020 Oscars will be announced on Monday.

Finding a host for great price shows has become increasingly difficult in recent years. Comedian Kevin Hart was fired from his job for the 2019 Oscars after slamming on social media for homophobic comments he had made in the past. He apologized.

Other comedians, including Ricky Gervais at Sunday’s Golden Globes, have met with criticism for being either too harsh, too political, or too lenient in their jokes. (Reporting by Editing Jill Serjeant by Chizu Nomiyama and Leslie Adler)

